Premier League midfielder 'crazy' about joining Barcelona as agent takes charge to complete transfer: Reports

Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva is reportedly inching closer to completing a permanent move to Barcelona with agent Jorge Mendes taking charge of the potential deal.

Silva, 28, has three years left on his deal at the Etihad Stadium. The Portugal international has lifted four Premier League trophies during his five-year stint with the Cityzens. He has featured in 252 matches across all competitions for the 2021-22 Premier League champions, registering 48 goals and 50 assists.

With Frenkie de Jong's future up in the air, Barcelona are interested in adding Silva to their ranks and have reportedly reached an agreement of around €60 million with City.

Bernardo Silva: "A great performance from the team and a fantastic atmosphere! I would also like to thank everyone at the stadium for those beautiful moments of love and support you guys showed me"

According to journalist Gerard Romero, Silva is "crazy" to join Barcelona this summer and will be in Catalonia looking for a house in the coming weeks. The report also added that Mendes has already initiated negotiations with the La Liga club.

Earlier, Silva addressed the speculations linking him to Xavi Hernandez's side. Speaking to ESPN, the Portuguese said:

"I have no idea what's going to happen. We'll see, honestly. My relationship with the club is very honest. I've been open with them and they know what I want. If I stay, I'm very happy, and I will always respect this club and give all my best. If not, it's football and we'll just see what happens."

Speaking about City, he added:

"It's a big club, and they don't want players who are not happy at the club. They always say to all of us that if you're not happy, you can go. Of course, they are in business and they want the right amount of money for letting us go, but personally it's a relationship with the club that is very respectful. They have always been honest with me and I have always been honest with them."

Rafael van der Vaart hits out at Barcelona for faltering financial state

Former Real Madrid midfielder Rafael van der Vaart has torn into the Blaugrana for being unable to pay the salaries of their own players. Speaking on Studio Voetbal (via VI), he said:

"They should be ashamed of themselves. Is there going to be someone who stands up for the players? Listen Barcelona, this far and no further. This is ridiculous, isn't it? They buy players, all nice presentations, but they can't even pay their own players."

Barcelona recently registered four of their five new signings, including Robert Lewandowski, after selling another 24.5 per cent of Barca Studios to Orpheus Media for €100 million. The move also helped them register Ousmane Dembele and Sergi Roberto after they signed a contract extension with the club.

FC Barcelona debuts in an official match



The wins are sure to come

Jules Kounde, who snubbed Chelsea for them, is still not registered, as the club will need to free up their wage bill to do so.

