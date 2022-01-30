Premier League outcast will not join PSG in January transfer window: Reports

PSG have recently been linked with a loan deal for Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Tanguy Ndombele. Multiple reports suggested the deal was in its final stages, with both clubs finding a middle ground in terms of finances.

However, according to the latest report from Téléfoot journalist Julien Maynard, PSG won't be making any additions to their squad unless they offload more than one player from their squad.

Tanguy Ndombele's Tottenham career has been far from perfect. Spurs signed the French midfielder back in 2019, spending a stupendous club-record £60 million. Back then, many felt the fee justified the 25-year-old's potential.

However, Ndombele turned out to be a huge disappointment. Spurs were patient with the midfielder's development but more than two years into his contract with the London-based club, the former Lyon star hasn't been able to impress the board and current manager Antonio Conte.

The club thus decided to send Ndombele on loan for the rest of the season but a move now seems unlikely with PSG unable to offload players.

The likes of Eric Junior Dina Ebimbe and Layvin Kurzawa were supposed to be on their way out of the club in January. But the club haven't been able to find suitors for them.

What happens to Tanguy Ndombele if he doesn't end up at PSG in this month?

A move to PSG felt like the best option for Tanguy Ndombele. A return to Ligue 1 would have been a reset button for the Frenchman's career.

Now that the rumored move to Paris seems unlikely, Ndombele will need to find a new club before the end of the January transfer window. If he fails to do so, he will probably be on the fringes of the Spurs' squad.

The likes of Everton, Valencia and Bayern Leverkusen are reportedly interested in signing the player on a loan deal. However, with only hours left for the transfer window to close, it would be very hard for Spurs to find an agreement with a suitor for Ndombele.

