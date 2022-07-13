Premier League player arrested on suspicion of rape will not be suspended by his club: Reports

The Premier League footballer who has been arrested on suspicion of rape will reportedly not be suspended by his club.

The Athletic claims that the unnamed club have told the news outlet that the player 'can fulfill job commitments' despite the allegations.

As per the report, the player, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, was arrested earlier this month on suspicion of rape. He was then re-arrested for allegedly committing two more attacks on a different woman last year. The man denies the allegations.

The player is in his late 20s and was first arrested in North London on suspicion of rape and has since been released on bail.

In a statement to The Athletic, the player's club said:

“We are aware of the allegations which are currently the subject of a police investigation. We have confirmed that the player denies the allegations and is on police bail pending the outcome of their enquiries. There have been no charges laid and the player can fulfil his professional commitments including permitted travel."

“We take our commitments and responsibilities seriously and have followed our safeguarding policies and procedures. We will keep this matter under close consideration and will review further if circumstances change.”

British news outlet claims Premier League club allowed footballer to play despite being aware of serious allegations

According to The Guardian, the Premier League club in question were made aware of the allegations made against the player last autumn.

Despite this, the club continued to use the player prominently in their first-team squad last season. In a statement released earlier this month, Scotland Yard said:

“An allegation of rape was reported to the Metropolitan Police Service in August 2021. This alleged offence happened outside the UK and the MPS transferred the report to the complainant’s home force to proceed with as appropriate and support the complainant as is standard practice."

“In February 2022, the complainant made a further report to the MPS about an alleged offence of rape committed in London. The MPS carried out inquiries to establish if it had legal jurisdiction to investigate the allegations both abroad and in London."

“Once jurisdiction was confirmed, the MPS began investigating both matters in March 2022. Detailed inquiries continue along with specialist support for the complainant.”

