Premier League rivals offered the chance to sign Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy - Reports

Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly been offered the chance to sign London rivals Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy.

Spurs are looking for a long-term successor for their captain Hugo Lloris, who has been at the club since 2012. The 35-year-old has played 437 games for the club, and his contract expires in the summer of 2023.

As per 90min, Mendy is one of the names that Tottenham have been offered. The Senegal international has become second fiddle at Chelsea following Graham Potter's appointment as manager.

Last Word On Spurs @LastWordOnSpurs Chelsea keeper Edouard Mendy has been offered to Tottenham Hotspur ahead of the January window, having lost his first-team place to Kepa Arrizabalaga.



🧤Mendy will be available on a free transfer, once his contract expires in June next year.



🗞[@90Min_Football]



#THFC | #COYS Chelsea keeper Edouard Mendy has been offered to Tottenham Hotspur ahead of the January window, having lost his first-team place to Kepa Arrizabalaga.🧤Mendy will be available on a free transfer, once his contract expires in June next year.🗞[@90Min_Football] 🚨Chelsea keeper Edouard Mendy has been offered to Tottenham Hotspur ahead of the January window, having lost his first-team place to Kepa Arrizabalaga.🧤Mendy will be available on a free transfer, once his contract expires in June next year.🗞[@90Min_Football]#THFC | #COYS https://t.co/yVM8KJBr6B

He joined the Blues from Stade Rennais in 2020 and became the first-choice goalkeeper due to his formidable performances. He has played 104 games for Chelsea, winning the UEFA Champions League trophy, among other honors.

However, Mendy's recent error-laden performances and lack of ball-playing ability have seen Kepa Arrizabalaga reclaim his No. 1 spot at Stamford Bridge.

The 30-year-old was also at fault in Senegal's 2-0 loss against the Netherlands in the 2022 FIFA World Cup on November 21.

Aside from Mendy, Tottenham have also been linked with former Arsenal goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny.

Spurs themselves, meanwhile, are monitoring the likes of Jordan Pickford, David Raya, and Robert Sanchez. They have had an interest in Everton and England's No. 1 for a long time. They are also monitoring Porto FC goalkeeper Diogo Costa.

Edouard Mendy comments on his future with Chelsea

The Senegalese shot-stopper was recently asked about his future at Stamford Bridge and his plans after the FIFA World Cup in Qatar. He stated that he is currently focused on working with his country at the coveted tournament.

Mendy admitted that his playing time at Chelsea has been reduced, but he is still determined to work hard and get into the team. He said (via GOAL):

“I'm in Qatar first and foremost to represent my country and to put everything on the line so that we play a successful tournament. What will happen afterwards with the Blues, we will see. The season is still very long."

He added:

"Recently I got a few games again. One thing is for sure: I will continue to give my all with the hope of getting more playing time again.”

Mendy's current contract with Chelsea expires in the summer of 2023. As per the aforementioned GOAL report, he has refused a new contract offer by the club.

Max🦁 @MaximumChelsea Chelsea with Kepa this season:

11 games

5 clean sheets

2 loss (1 of which he played one half)



Chelsea with Edouard Mendy this season:

11 games

1 clean sheet

6 losses



An unspoken difference maker. Chelsea with Kepa this season: 11 games5 clean sheets 2 loss (1 of which he played one half)Chelsea with Edouard Mendy this season: 11 games1 clean sheet6 lossesAn unspoken difference maker. https://t.co/6H1a2duRRh

Get France vs Australia LIVE Score and follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on FIFA World Cup

Poll : 0 votes