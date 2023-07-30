Premier League side agree asking price set by Barcelona for Ferran Torres but Joan Laporta is not happy - Reports

Aston Villa have reportedly offered €20 million + add-ons for Barcelona forward Ferran Torres. According to El Nacional, the Premier League side are willing to spend €20 million in fixed payments and another €10 million in variables to the Catalans for the Spanish forward.

Torres has been heavily linked with an exit from Barcelona following a rather disappointing outing in the 2022-23 season. He has struggled to nail down a starting berth at Barcelona and made just 14 starts in La Liga last term.

Barcelona signed him for €55 million in January 2022. The Catalans still owe City €30 million in payment for that deal. As such, Barca president Joan Laporta doesn't want to sell him for the sum that Aston Villa are offering. This is because he doesn't want to sell the young forward in a deal that causes a loss to the club.

Xavi admitted that Ferran Torres' Barcelona future is uncertain

Earlier in June, Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez admitted that Torres' future remains uncertain. Speaking to Gerard Romero in an interview, Xavi said:

“What Ferran needs is to feel valued and respected by people. With him and with everyone we will have to decide what we do. We haven’t done so yet.”

Amid all the speculation, Torres revealed in late June that he wants to stay at Barcelona. Speaking at an event in Foios last month, Torres said:

"I really want to stay at Barça, I'm very happy and my plan is to remain linked to the club. No one is going to be able to beat me mentally. Last year I was very unlucky with my foot injury, but this year I want to prove that I'm a very good player."

On being asked about the links to Aston Villa, Torres said:

"I have my mobile on airplane mode and I don't receive messages. On July 10, I join (preseason) and my bet is only Barça."

In 71 appearances in all competitions so far for Barcelona, the 23-year-old has scored 14 goals and provided nine assists.

Aston Villa finished eighth in the 2022-23 Premier League season in impressive fashion. They have been ambitious in the transfer window this summer, signing the likes of Moussa Diaby, Pau Torres and Youri Tielemans already.