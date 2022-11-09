Premier League side currently in talks to complete shock deal for Manchester United defender Luke Shaw: Reports

As per Football Transfers (via Caught Offside), Manchester United left-back Luke Shaw has been linked with a move to Everton.

Shaw, 27, has become a prominent player under Erik ten Hag this season despite the arrival of Tyrell Malacia from Feyenoord for £13 million.

The English defender has made 14 appearances across competitions, contributing two assists.

He has helped United keep seven clean sheets and is expected to be part of England's 26-man squad that travels to Qatar for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Despite his impressive form, Manchester United and Everton have reportedly discussed a potential deal for the left-back.

Those talks are said to be ongoing, but Shaw is determined to sign a new deal with the Red Devils.

His current contract with Manchester United expires next summer, although the club have a one-year extension option.

Ten Hag's side are believed to be concerned about Shaw's injury record, with the former Southampton defender missing 18 games throughout last season.

There have been no talks over a new deal between United and Shaw.

Malacia did start the season in fine form following his arrival at Old Trafford.

The Dutch left-back has made 13 appearances across competitions, helping United keep five clean sheets.

However, Malacia made an error in the Red Devils' 3-2 comeback win over Omonia Nicosia in the Europa League, and Shaw has been first-choice since.

Meanwhile, Everton may be on the lookout for a new left-back despite the arrival of Vitalii Mykolenko in January.

The Ukrainian has made 14 appearances in all competitions, but Frank Lampard may be looking for a more attacking option down the left flank.

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has claimed that time is running out for Donny van de Beek

Van de Beek has struggled

Van de Beek has had a nightmare spell at Manchester United since joining from Ajax in 2020 for £40 million.

The Dutch midfielder had earned plaudits during his time in Amsterdam, making 175 appearances, scoring 41 goals and providing 34 assists.

However, his form at Old Trafford has been unconvincing and he failed to break into the team under former managers Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Ralf Rangnick.

He has made 56 appearances for the Red Devils, scoring two goals and contributing as many assists.

There was belief that he would be given a fresh start under Ten Hag who formerly coached him at Ajax.

Despite this, Van de Beek struggles for game time, managing just six appearances under the Ten Hag.

He was given his first start this season in a 3-1 defeat to Aston Villa on 6 November and failed to impress.

Ferdinand believes the clock is ticking on his time with United, saying:

"We all know this is a cutthroat game. You’ve got to take your chances with both hands when they come cause you’re not going to get loads and unfortunately this week he didn’t take his chance. Now it’s up to the manager when he gets other chances."

