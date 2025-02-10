Premier League side eye ambitious move to sign Jude Bellingham from Real Madrid - Reports

According to Football Transfers, Manchester City are looking to make a move for Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham. It is believed that City view Bellingham as Kevin De Bruyne's natural and long-term replacement in the attacking midfield department.

De Bruyne has been the primary source behind City's attacking creativity for several years. However, his contract at the Etihad is set to expire in the summer and he has yet to sign an extension.

Thus, City are looking to fill the void that could be created by De Bruyne's potential departure by signing Bellingham in the summer transfer window. Meanwhile, the Englishman is one of the finest attacking midfielders in the footballing world.

Bellingham is best known for his intuition in attack and energetic proficiency to help out defensively. He has also proven to be efficient in front of goal.

The 21-year-old's attacking brilliance has yet again been proven in the 2024-25 campaign. In 31 appearances this season, Bellingham has scored 10 goals and provided 10 assists for Real Madrid.

Given his proficiency to score and create chances, Bellingham could enhance City's attacking capacity if signed. His flexibility to feature in numerous positions in midfield could also prove pivotal for Manchester City.

However, Bellingham is contracted at the Bernabeu till June 2029 and Madrid might be unwilling to sell him. This is based on the idea that the Englishman is one of the pillars of Real Madrid's midfield.

How have Real Madrid performed in the UEFA Champions League this season?

Many had predicted that Madrid would secure direct qualification to the Round of 16 of the Champions League this season. However, they failed to secure direct qualification and will have to win their play-off series against Manchester City for a place in the next round.

Los Blancos finished in 11th place, having registered 15 points from eight games in the group stage. Thus, they would take on 22nd-placed Manchester City in the first leg of the play-off round on Tuesday (February 11) and the second leg on February 19.

Amid several injury setbacks in the squad, Carlo Ancelotti's men would be eager to secure a victory in this clash. Meanwhile, Pep Guardiola's men would want to make a statement by defeating the defending champions.

