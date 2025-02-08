Premier League side eye move for Manchester United striker Rasmus Hojlund - Reports

According to TEAMtalk, West Ham have identified Manchester United striker Rasmus Hojlund as a potential summer target if they are unable to make Evan Ferguson’s loan from Brighton & Hove Albion permanent.

Ferguson joined the Hammers on loan in the winter transfer window, and his stay at the London Stadium will remain valid until the end of the season.

A number of players left Manchester United on loan in the just-concluded transfer window to join other clubs. Players like Anthony and Marcus Rashford joined Real Betis and Aston Villa, respectively, and more players continue to be linked with an exit from the club.

As per the abovementioned source, West Ham are looking to reduce the average age of their squad. To that end, they are targeting young talents who would make valuable additions to their starting XI and fit into the system under their new manager Graham Potter.

Evan Ferguson turned 20 last October, and given his age, he will definitely fit into the club’s new approach. However, he is only on loan, and the deal with the Seagulls does not include a buy option.

Of course, West Ham will want to sign Ferguson in the summer should he perform well and stay free from injuries. However, if the Irish forward gets into his groove in the six months he is set to spend at the London stadium, Potter’s side could face competition for his signature. Brighton will want to demand a huge fee for the permanent sale of the player.

As a result, the Hammers are now looking out for alternatives, with Hojlund now on their radar.

Rasmus Hojlund has struggled to find his footing under Ruben Amorim. ESPN reported a few days ago that Manchester United are open to selling Hojlund in the winter transfer window as a result of his underwhelming form.

With the transfer window now closed, it remains to be seen if Manchester United will still be open to parting ways with the Danish striker in the summer.

''We are not helping'' - Manchester United coach Ruben Amorim defends Rasmus Hojlund after 14-game goal drought

Ruben Amorim leapt to the defense of Rasmus Hojlund when he was quizzed on the striker’s goal drought after Manchester United’s FA Cup clash with Leicester City. The Portuguese manager called for calm from the player but claimed that his team is not creating enough chances for their strikers.

Hojlund was named in the starting XI against the Foxes last night, but he failed to find the back of the net once again, taking his goal drought to 14 games across competitions. The Dane cut a frustrated figure at one point during the game as he was seen having an animated discussion with Amorim.

In the post-match conference, Amorim was asked about Hojlund’s lack of goals, to which he responded (via United in Focus):

“I think it’s a good thing. I will never say anything bad about this sort of behavior. He needs to understand that sometimes he needs to do a job without touching the ball. He cannot get so frustrated because maybe in the next play we will have a situation near the goal, so he has to be calm.’’

“But it’s his character and if you know so many players from that kind of character that he has – from that country [Denmark] – they always want more. They want to score, they feel the critic, so it’s a good thing. He will improve. A striker needs a very good team to deliver very good balls for him. We are not helping our strikers at the moment.”

