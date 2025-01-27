Two Serie A giants linked with move for €75m Manchester United star amid Old Trafford struggles: Reports 

AC Milan and Juventus have registered an interest in signing Manchester United striker Rasmus Hojlund, according to reports. The Red Devils have put the 21-year-old up for sale.

United secured Hojlund's services from Atalanta in 2023 for a reported €75 million after the Danish forward impressed in Serie A. He scored 16 goals in 43 games across competitions in his debut campaign at Old Trafford last term.

This season, Hojlund has struggled for form and has faced increasing criticism for his performances from fans. He has scored just two goals in 18 Premier League appearances for Manchester United this campaign.

According to ESPN, the club are now open to selling Hojlund this month as a result of his underwhelming form (via Caught Offside). He has attracted interest from Europe, where Hojlund's reputation reportedly still holds despite his time at Old Trafford.

AC Milan and Juventus have been credited with an interest in the striker. However, Hojlund is not on the top of their shortlist, with the two Serie A giants only interested in a move if their preferred transfers fail.

Having signed Hojlund for such a substantial fee, Manchester United are set to make a huge loss if they sanction the striker's exit. Hojlund is under contract with the club until 2028 with an option to extend a further year.

Rio Ferdinand hits out at Manchester United star after 1-0 win over Fulham

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has slammed Rasmus Hojlund for his display against Fulham in the Premier League on Sunday, January 26.

The Red Devils secured a 1-0 victory over Fulham at Craven Cottage courtesy of Lisandro Martinez's second-half winner. Ruben Amorim's side struggled to pose a major attacking threat while the Cottagers put Andre Onana to work.

Hojlund started the fixture but failed to make a major impact on the fixture and was subbed off after an hour of action. After the game, Rio Ferdinand said on TNT Sports (via GOAL):

"That says it all. I would be surprised if he wasn’t getting a few fingers pointed at him in the changing room at half-time."

"Hold the ball up, keep the ball, you’re the platform for us to get up the pitch, far too often he’s too loose on the ball. He doesn’t do things quick enough, the amount of turnovers he’s had today… as I said, I’d be surprised if the players weren’t having a word with him. He needs to use his pace more. He was slack and loose in possession."

Manchester United will next be in action on Thursday, January 30, when they face FCSB away in the UEFA Europa League.

