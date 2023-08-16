Premier League side eye surprise move for Barcelona director of football - Reports

According to Mundo Deportivo, Tottenham Hotspur are eyeing a surprise move for Barcelona sporting director Mateu Alemany. Alemany, a long-term official, is set to leave the Catalan club, and Deco has been appointed as his successor.

Alemany was previously linked with an exit, as well as being Aston Villa bound. The official, though, changed his mind and extended his stay at the club. Alemany, however, will now leave, and Tottenham are looking to bring him on board.

Alemany oversaw signings like Memphis Depay, Sergio Aguero, Eric Garcia, and more during his time as Barcelona's sporting director. His future, however, could lie in north London with Tottenham.

Deco spoke after being appointed as Barcelona's sporting director

During his playing career, Deco was a player of his own kind. He played 161 games for Barcelona, scoring 20 goals and providing 45 assists. His flair as a player was unmatched. The Portuguese legend has now rejoined his former club as sporting director.

Speaking about the club he once represented as a successful player, the 45-year-old said (via Barca Universal):

"We have a spectacular squad, with young players, we have a future and we have a present, last year we won the league and we have to continue on this path and keep working."

He added:

"Coming back to this club is something beautiful for me, as a child I dreamed of playing here and I fulfilled my dream by being here as a player, I have been part of the club’s history and now I am returning with an important role, which is the sporting director.”

Deco is an individual very well acquainted with the Catalan club and its philosophies.

Hence, his arrival could mark the start of an upward tenure for Xavi's side. What steps the Portuguese takes in his new role as an official remain to be seen.