Premier League side interested in Manchester United attacker valued between £15-20 million - Reports

Everton are reportedly interested in signing Manchester United attacker Anthony Elanga this summer. The Toffees were linked with a loan move for the Sweden international in January this year but the deal didn't materialize.

According to BBC, Everton have registered an interest in signing Elanga permanently this summer. The forward doesn't have a future under manager Erik ten Hag and could be allowed to leave for the right price.

Manchester United value the forward, whom they signed on a free transfer in 2015, between £15-20 million. He has scored four and assisted as many goals for the club's senior side in 55 matches since making his debut in 2021.

The 21-year-old featured heavily under former manager Ralf Rangnick but Ten Hag didn't use him much in the 2022/23 season. He made 26 appearances across competitions for the Red Devils last season, a majority of which came off the bench. While he couldn't get on the scoresheet, he provided two assists.

The aforementioned report claims a German side is also interested in Elanga, who still has three years left on his current contract with Manchester United.

The English giants have already parted ways with four players this summer. David de Gea, Axel Tuanzebe and Phil Jones have all left the club following the expiry of their respective contracts. Young midfielder Zidane Iqbal, meanwhile, has been sold to FC Utrecht.

Manchester United yet to add to Mason Mount signing this summer

Manchester United have so far completed just one signing this summer. They have onboarded Mason Mount from Chelsea in a £60 million deal, including add-ons. The midfielder also featured for them in a recent pre-season friendly against Leeds United.

The Red Devils are currently been linked with Inter Milan goalkeeper Andre Onana following De Gea's departure. The Italian side are reportedly holding out for a bid in the region of £55-60 million, with transfer expert Fabrizio Romano claiming Onana wants an Old Trafford move.

Atalanta striker Rasmus Hojlund is believed to be another one of United's top targets. The Red Devils only have Anthony Martial as their No. 9 option following Wout Weghorst's return to Burnley after a brief loan spell. But the Frenchman's injury record means Ten Hag will want to add a striker before the transfer window closes.

Poll : 0 votes