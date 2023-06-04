Premier League side interested in signing Manchester United loanee Wout Weghorst: Reports

Everton are reportedly interested in signing Dutch striker Wout Weghorst this summer, who is currently on loan at Manchester United from Burnley. United are not planning on singing Weghorst permanently once his loan tenure concludes on June 30.

According to TalkSPORT, Sean Dyche's Everton might attempt a swoop for the seasoned 30-year-old this summer. Notably, Weghorst contributed just one assist in 17 Premier League appearances for the Manchester giants this season.

After Cristiano Ronaldo's mid-season departure from the club, United were desperately looking for reinforcements to their forward line in the January transfer window. Manager Erik ten Hag decided to bring in Weghorst on loan for six months.

Weghorst was previously strutting his stuff on loan at Besiktas, with eight goals in 16 Super Lig games. According to Daily Mail, this led United to breaking his Besiktas contract by coughing up £2.6 million and taking on full responsibility for his paycheque. However, without a single Premier League goal to his name, it is little surprise that the Old Trafford hierarchy don't want to keep him.

While the move to Manchester United was temporary, Everton might be looking to shake things up and add Weghorst to their roster for good.

West Ham have set their sights on Manchester United youngster Amad Diallo

West Ham reportedly want to sign Manchester United starlet Amad Diallo on a potential loan deal. The Red Devils acquired the 20-year-old prodigy back in 2021, paying a hefty £19 million fee to Serie A side Atalanta.

Manchester United chose to send Diallo on to Rangers in January 2022, where he showcased his prowess in front of goal, netting three times in just 13 outings. But his true breakout performance was with Sunderland this season, where he was sent on loan last summer. Diallo scored 14 goals and provided four assists in his 42 appearances for the Championship side.

Sunderland are understandably keen to retain the explosive winger for another season, but their hopes are hanging in the balance as they face stiff competition from West Ham. As reported by The Northern Echo, the Hammers are particularly eager to secure Diallo's services on loan.

