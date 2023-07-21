Premier League side set to make move for £35 million-rated Chelsea target - Reports

According to 90min, West Ham United are plotting a move for £35 million-rated Chelsea target Elye Wahi, who currently plays for Montpellier. The Hammers are looking to sign the 20-year-old as a successor to 33-year-old Michail Antonio.

Wahi was in sensational form during the 2022–23 season, as he scored 19 goals and provided six assists in 33 matches across competitions for the Ligue 1 club.

Chelsea have previously shown an interest in the player. However, the Blues could loan the player out to Ligue 1 club Strasbourg, the club newly acquired by the Blues' owner group, led by American business tycoon Todd Boehly.

Angelo Gabriel is also linked with a move to the Ligue 1 side. Wahi has also attracted the interest of Bundesliga club Eintracht Frankfurt, who eye him as a replacement for the outgoing Randal Kolo Muani.

West Ham have now also entered the race for the youngster and look set to make a move, according to the aforementioned report.

Wahis is contracted with Montpellier until the end of the 2022–23 season and has an estimated market value of £35 million.

Chelsea new-signing Christopher Nkunku spoke about his playing position

Chelsea FC v Wrexham - Pre-Season Friendly

Chelsea have already completed a great swoop for Christopher Nkunku from RB Leipzig. After agreeing on a move in January, the Frenchman joined the club in the summer transfer window.

Nkunku was stellar for the Bundesliga club during his Germany stint, as he bagged 70 goals and provided 56 assists in 172 matches for Leipzig.

Getting the best out of him will be a key plan for Mauricio Pochettino as he looks to regroup the Blues' this term after a disastrous campaign last season.

Nkunku played the Blues' most recent pre-season game against Wrexham, and after the game, he spoke about his playing position, telling (via the Blues' website):

We scored five goals and didn’t concede so it’s good for our confidence. For me I like to play this position (central striker), to be free to move and to have the ball into my feet and into space also. This is my position. I was very happy."

He added:

"I’m a new player, I try to have a good relationship with everybody, and to know everybody also. This will be important for the following games."

Chelsea suffered from the lack of a reliable goalscorer during the 2022–23 season. Getting the best out of Nkunku could help the Blues resolve the issue.