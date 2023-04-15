Premier League side want £60 million for Liverpool and Manchester United target - Reports

Brighton & Hove Albion value Alexis Mac Allister at between £60-70 million amidst interest from Liverpool and Manchester United, according to Football Insider.

Mac Allister joined Brighton from Argentinian club Argentinos Juniors for around €7 million in January 2019. He has since established himself as a key player for the Seagulls, making 101 appearances across competitions.

The midfielder has been pivotal to Brighton's push to qualify for European football next season. He has scored eight times and provided one assist in 25 Premier League games for Albion.

Mac Allister also impressed for Argentina on their road to glory at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. He started six of the national team's seven games in the tournament, grabbing a goal and an assist.

The 24-year-old's performances for club and country have not gone unnoticed. Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano recently said that Liverpool, Manchester United and Chelsea are interested in signing Mac Allister this summer, tweeting:

"Alexis Mac Allister, expected to leave (Brighton) early this summer — understand there are three clubs in the race: Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester United. These clubs have approached player’s camp to discuss the project. Brighton will decide price tag soon."

Brighton are under no pressure to sell Mac Allister this summer, as he's contracted to them till 2025. However, they could be tempted to cash in on the midfielder amidst increasing interest from Liverpool and Manchester United.

The Seagulls, though, will want at least £60 million for the Argentina international, as per Football Insider. Furthermore, they hope that interest from multiple clubs will result in a bidding war for the player.

There are suggestions that Mac Allister could push for a transfer this summer. However, it remains to be seen if his suitors would be prepared to meet Brighton's asking price.

Alexis Mac Allister's father makes transfer admission amid Liverpool and Manchester United interest

Alexis Mac Allister's father and agent Carlos Mac Allister recently said that his son will be joining a new club this summer. He added that preliminary talks with interested parties have just begun, saying:

"Ideally, the next transfer window will find him playing for another institution. We don't know which one, though. We are just starting talks with a number of interested parties in general, but yes, it is most likely that Alexis will be playing for another team next July."

Mac Allister is primarily a central midfielder but can also operate higher up the field or even as a defensive midfielder.

