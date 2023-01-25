Premier League side willing to sign Liverpool midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain in January in one condition: Reports

Brighton & Hove Albion are reportedly keen to sign Liverpool star Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain in the ongoing winter transfer window if the Reds agree to release him on a free transfer.

Oxlade-Chamberlain, 29, has been a core squad member in Jurgen Klopp's side since arriving from Arsenal for £35 million in the summer of 2017. He has helped his club lift a total of seven trophies, including the Premier League and the UEFA Champions League so far.

A box-to-box operator renowned for his versatility and power, Oxlade-Chamberlain has fallen behind in the pecking order at Anfield due to his recurring injuries this season. With his current contract set to expire this summer, the Englishman is likely to depart the Reds on a free transfer.

"I only had the hamstring in pre-season. With me, when the game-time is down, some people correlate that with an injury. Over the two-year period, I've actually only had that hamstring [injury] but I wasn't playing as much." Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain on injuries

As per the Daily Mail, Brighton are interested in acquiring Oxlade-Chamberlain's signature in the final week of January to fill the void left by Leandro Trossard's exit. However, the Seagulls are unwilling to dish out a transfer fee and will only move for the Southampton youth product if Liverpool would be prepared to allow him to leave for nothing.

Although the prospect of losing Oxlade-Chamberlain on a free transfer might be unappealing to the Reds, it would mean they could save on the midfielder's £120,000-a-week wages for the next six months.

However, with Luis Diaz, Diogo Jota and Roberto Firmino out with their respective injuries, Klopp would prefer to retain the former 35-cap England international's services for the time being. Overall, Oxlade-Chamberlain has registered 18 goals and 15 assists in 143 appearances across competitions for Liverpool so far.

John Barnes urges Liverpool to launch move for 24-year-old Premier League midfielder

In an interview with Freebets.com, Liverpool legend John Barnes was asked whether Chelsea star Mason Mount would be a quality addition to Jurgen Klopp's squad in the future. He responded:

"Absolutely. He can play in any of the front three positions or the midfield positions. He's got a great attitude, he's still young, he's English, he understands and he works really hard. But alongside [Jude] Bellingham, [Declan] Rice... most of the players whom we would want to improve us now won't be available in January."

Mount, 24, has popped up on the Reds' transfer radar due to his ongoing contract situation, as per The Guardian. He is in the final 18 months of his current deal and is yet to pen an improved contract.

Apart from Mount, Liverpool are also keeping tabs on the likes of Jude Bellingham, Moises Caicedo, Declan Rice, Matheus Nunes, Sofyan Amrabat, Ruben Neves, Emmanuel Kouadio Kone, and Sander Berge.

