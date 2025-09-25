Premier League star asks agent to hold talks with Real Madrid over possible transfer: Reports

Premier League star Marc Guehi has reportedly asked his agent to hold talks with Real Madrid regarding a move next summer. The Crystal Palace captain has entered the final year of his deal at Selhurst Park and looks set to become a free agent next summer.

As reported by Spanish outlet SPORT, the England international is eyeing a move to the Santiago Bernabeu on a free transfer. Real Madrid have made some exceptional free transfers in the last few years.

Guehi was agonizingly close to leaving Crystal Palace in the summer for Liverpool, but his move fell through on deadline day. The Reds are reportedly still keen on the 25-year-old but other clubs have also started registering interest in him.

Real Madrid are reportedly looking to shore up their backline next summer and are looking at potential free signings. They have been heavily linked with Ibrahima Konate and Dayot Upamecano who both have their current deals expiring next summer.

Guehi has also reportedly attracted Xabi Alonso's side's attention as they continue their search for a solid long-term option at centre-back. Manchester United, Barcelona and other top European clubs are also believed to be keen on the centre-back.

Guehi has established himself as one of the best central defenders in the Premier League during his time at Crystal Palace. Since joining the Eagles from Chelsea in 2021, he has made 164 appearances for the club.

The Englishman played a key role in helping Oliver Glasner's side win the FA Cup last season and the FA Community Shield this season. He is also capped 25 times for England and is pretty much a regular in the starting XI.

Two new signings seen as undisputed starters under Xabi Alonso at Real Madrid: Reports

Summer signings Alvaro Carreras and Dean Huijsen are reportedly seen as automatic starters by Xabi Alonso. As reported by Spanish outlet AS, the Spanish giants have been surprised by the two new arrivals at the club.

Alonso has enjoyed a phenomenal start to life at the Santiago Bernabeu having replaced Carlo Ancelotti at the dugout in the summer. He has won his first seven games for Los Blancos across competitions, including the first six LaLiga games.

Alvaro Carreras and Dean Huijsen have both been hugely impressive for Real Madrid following their summer arrivals. The former joined from Benfica in a reported €35 million deal whoile Huijsen moved from Bournemouth in a €59.5 million deal.

