Premier League star eyes Saudi Pro League move amid interest from Arsenal and Liverpool - Reports

West Ham United are reportedly ready to sell Mohamed Kudus in the summer, amid interest from Arsenal and Liverpool. TBR Football claims that the Hammers wish to use the funds from the Ghana international's transfer to bring in new players.

While the Gunners and the Reds are considered interested parties, it is believed that Saudi Arabia is the attacker's most likely destination. Saudi Pro League sides are seemingly ready to make formal approaches for Kudus in the near future.

Despite an £84 million release clause in his contract, offers of around £65 million to £70 million are considered sufficient to seal this deal. One thing that could stand in the way of completing this transfer is the player's willingness to move to the Middle East.

In recent times, we have seen players in the final phases of their careers move to Saudi Arabia. Cristiano Ronaldo, N'Golo Kante, and Karim Benzema are only a few such examples.

Meanwhile, Kudus is just 24 years old and may wish to compete at the highest level in Europe. He joined West Ham in the summer of 2023 from Ajax for a reported fee of €43 million.

In his first season with the Hammers, Kudus scored eight goals and bagged nine assists in 33 Premier League appearances. Despite an underwhelming campaign this time around, where he's recorded seven goal contributions in the league, he's shown promise and flair.

With that being the case, it may be wise to wait and watch if clubs like Arsenal and Liverpool come seeking Kudus' services.

Arsenal join Liverpool and Chelsea in the race to sign Premier League striker- Reports

Joao Pedro

Arsenal, who are in search of a new number nine this summer, have entered the race to sign Brighton and Hove Albion striker Joao Pedro. According to Sky Sports, the Gunners will face competition from Liverpool and Chelsea for the Brazil international's signature.

The top of the pitch has been an area of concern this season for Mikel Arteta, with Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus the only options. Neither of the two is considered an out-and-out striker, which has prompted the north Londoners to look for a new player of this profile.

Meanwhile, the Reds have a similar issue, with Cody Gakpo, Luis Diaz, and Diogo Jota sharing responsibilities in the number nine space. Pedro has proved effective this year with the Seagulls, bagging 10 Premier League goals and six assists in 27 matches this season.

