Premier League star could join Arsenal or Chelsea on a free transfer - Reports 

Crystal Palace attacker Wilfried Zaha could reportedly join Arsenal or Chelsea on a free transfer in the summer. The Ivorian's contract with the Eagles is set to expire at the end of the season.

The Daily Mail reports that Zaha, 30, is set to leave Selhurst Park and will not be extending his stay with Patrick Vieira's side. He has rejected multiple offers from Palace to continue at the London club. A move abroad to Serie A giants AC Milan has been touted.

However, talkSPORT's chief football correspondent Alex Crook claims that Zaha is likely to remain in the English capital. Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is said to be an admirer of the winger, while Chelsea have also shown interest. He said:

"It certainly seems that Wilf Zaha's stellar career at Crystal Palace could be coming to an end... I think there will be suitors, I know Mikel Arteta is a fan, I know that Chelsea have certainly taken a look at him in the past as well."

Zaha has scored six goals and provided three assists in 20 matches across competitions. He has a ton of Premier League experience as he was part of the Palace side that were promoted in 2013. The Ivorian also had a short spell at Manchester United which lasted just two years and included loan spells at Palace and Cardiff City.

Arsenal may be on the lookout for a new winger to bolster their frontline. There can be no argument that Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli, and Gabriel Jesus are Arteta's preferred front three. The trio have 46 goal contributions between them so far this season. However, the Gunners may be looking to add strength in depth as they signed Leandro Trossard from Brighton & Hove Albion last month.

Meanwhile, Chelsea continue to be linked with several players despite spending over £600 million since Todd Boehly became cooperating owner last May. Raheem Sterling, Mykhaylo Mudryk, Joao Felix (loan), and Noni Madueke have all arrived. Zaha could potentially replace either Mason Mount or Christian Pulisic, whose futures at Stamford Bridge are uncertain.

Former Chelsea defender Wayne Bridge claims Arsenal fans know they won't win the title

Bridge tips Manchester City to pip the Gunners to the title.

Arsenal are flying high at the top of the Premier League table, holding a five-point lead over second-placed Manchester City. The Gunners are pursuing their first title since 2004 and are doing so in style.

They beat their rivals Chelsea 1-0 at Stamford Bridge in November, which only further strengthened their title challenge. However, former Blues defender Bridge reckons the Emirates faithful know they won't become champions.

He claims that everyone is waiting for Arteta's men to slip up and expects Manchester City to successfully defend their crown. He told JOE's YouTube channel:

"I think Manchester City will do it and get the title. Everyone is waiting for Arsenal to slip up – I think even their fans know they’re going to slip up at some point. For me, that’s what will happen and I can just see Man City pouncing."

Football Daily @footballdaily Arsenal

Manchester City

Manchester United

Tottenham



Mikel Arteta says the Premier League title race is more than two teams. ArsenalManchester CityManchester UnitedTottenhamMikel Arteta says the Premier League title race is more than two teams. ✅ Arsenal✅ Manchester City❓ Manchester United❓ Tottenham Mikel Arteta says the Premier League title race is more than two teams.🏆 https://t.co/nomK4C3JTl

Arteta's side suffered a 3-1 defeat at home to City on February 15. The reverse fixture at the Etihad is on April 26.

Paul Merson predicts the result of Liverpool vs Man Utd and other PL GW 26 fixtures! Click here

Poll : 0 votes