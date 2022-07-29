Premier League star offered to Barcelona for £67 million - Reports 

Premier League giants Manchester City have reportedly offered Barcelona the chance to sign Portuguese midfielder Bernardo Silva this summer.

According to L'Equipe, Pep Guardiola's side are willing to sell Silva to Barcelona for £67 million. The Catalan giants have been heavily linked with a move for the midfielder this summer.

Manchester City were believed to be reluctant to listen to offers for the former AS Monaco star and issued a hands-off warning to the La Liga club 10 days ago. However, the Premier League champions seem to have changed their stance on the player's future.

Bernardo Silva has been a key member of Manchester City's starting line-up since joining the club from Monaco in 2017 for €42.5 million. He has scored 48 goals in 251 appearances for Guardiola's side and has helped them win four Premier League titles, a FA Cup, and four EFL Cups.

The 27-year-old was one of City's standout players last season, scoring 13 goals and providing seven assists in 50 appearances in all competitions. Despite his consistent performances, the Cityzens are seemingly willing to part ways with the midfielder.

Pep Guardiola has revamped his attack this summer by selling Gabriel Jesus and Raheem Sterling and signing Erling Haaland and Julian Alvarez. The Spaniard could look to make more changes to his squad by selling Bernardo Silva and raising the funds required to sign another top transfer target.

Silva's performances caught the attention of Barcelona, who view him as the ideal replacement for Frenkie de Jong.

De Jong has been heavily linked with a move to Manchester United over the last couple of months. However, the Dutchman is seemingly keen to stay at Barcelona and does not fancy a move to Old Trafford due to the Red Devils' failure to qualify for next season's Champions League as per The Sun.

Barcelona could struggle to meet the Premier League giants' valuation of Silva unless they sell Frenkie de Jong. The club have already spent in excess of €150 million to sign Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha, and Jules Kounde despite their dire financial situation.

De Jong's sale could help the Catalan giants free up their wages and raise the funds required to register their new signings and sign Bernardo Silva.

Premier League champions Manchester City view Lyon star as a replacement for Barcelona target Bernardo Silva

West Ham United v Olympique Lyon: Quarter Final Leg One - UEFA Europa League

According to L'Equipe, Manchester City are interested in signing Brazilian midfielder Lucas Paqueta. The Lyon star could be the ideal replacement for Barcelona target Bernardo Silva thanks to his vision, work-rate, and eye for goal.

Lucas Paqueta enjoyed an impressive 2021-22 campaign, scoring 11 goals and providing seven assists in 44 appearances in all competitions. The 24-year-old is believed to be keen to leave Lyon after the French side failed to qualify for any European competition.

The Ligue 1 club are believed to be seeking a fee in the region of £54 million for Paqueta, a sum Manchester City will be able to pay if they sell Bernardo Silva to Barca.

