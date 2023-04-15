Premier League star set to reject offer from Cristiano Ronaldo's Al Nassr - Reports

Premier League winger Wilfred Zaha has reportedly rejected the chance to link up with Cristiano Ronaldo at Saudi Arabian side Al-Nassr.

As claimed by The Evening Standard, the former Manchester United flop has rejected offers from a host of Saudi Arabian sides, including Ronaldo's Al-Nassr. Saudi Pro League leaders Al-Ittihad reportedly offered the Ivory Coast international an after-tax salary of £9 million per season.

Al-Nassr and Al-Hilal were also reportedly keen on the Crystal Palace winger, who looks destined to become a free agent this summer.

According to the same report, Zaha is ready to wait until the end of the season to decide his future, though he looks likely to leave his boyhood club Palace. The former Manchester United winger has reportedly rejected a £200,000-a-week deal from the Eagles.

Zaha reportedly wants to join a club where he will be playing in the Champions League and would compete for major honors. AC Milan and Borussia Dortmund are reportedly interested in the Ivorian, while Zaha has been a long-term target for top clubs in England as well.

Chelsea, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur have been credited with an interest in Zaha in the past but look unlikely to make a move this summer.

Zaha has scored six goals and provided three assists in 25 games across competitions this season for Crystal Palace.

Ronaldo's move to Al-Nassr in January has been a huge boost for the Saudi Pro League and we have seen several top players being linked with moves to clubs from the Gulf state. He has scored 11 goals and provided two assists in 10 games for since moving to the Middle East.

Cristiano Ronaldo involved in discussions as Al-Nassr make verbal offer to Champions League-winning coach

Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly involved in discussions as Al-Nassr look to bring three-time Champions League-winning coach Zinedine Zidane as their next manager.

The Saudi Arabian side sacked Rudi Garcia on Thursday, April 13, and have since been linked with several top managerial candidates.

As reported by CBS Sports, the club is looking to bring in either Zidane or Jose Mourinho as Garcia’s successor. It's believed that they have made headway in their negotiations with the Frenchman, approaching him verbally.

Transfer News Central @TransferNewsCen Cristiano Ronaldo's club, Al Nassr are targeting Zinedine Zidane and Jose Mourinho as their next manager after sacking Rudi Garcia. (CBS Sports) Cristiano Ronaldo's club, Al Nassr are targeting Zinedine Zidane and Jose Mourinho as their next manager after sacking Rudi Garcia. (CBS Sports) https://t.co/OUc2ZQIk5z

Ronaldo, who has played under both managers, reportedly has some say in the hiring and firing of managers at Al-Nassr and is involved in discussions over Zidane’s potential appointment.

The report, though, has noted that there's no certainty that Zidane will want to manage the Saudi Pro League outfit.

