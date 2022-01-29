Premier League star undergoes medical ahead of loan move to Barcelona - Reports

According to the Daily Mail, Barcelona loan signing Adama Traore underwent his medicals on Friday and looks set to join up with Xavi Hernandez and the squad.

The Catalan giants took the headlines by storm after Traore's loan news broke. The star is notably a former academy player who is making a stunning return to Camp Nou after nearly a decade away.

Traore joins Barcelona for the rest of the current campaign, with the Catalan side targeting a top-4 La Liga finish to guarantee Champions League football next year. The 26-year-old also has a £30 million option to buy which the Catalan club can trigger before the end of the summer.

Adama Traoré to Barcelona, done deal and here-we-go. Loan with buy option [not mandatory] for €30m plus bonuses. Barça will cover 100% of the salary until June. Deal to be signed on Friday.

The La Masia graduate looked set to join Tottenham Hotspur for about £20 million, but has instead opted to return to the Camp Nou. The signing will certainly be a slap on Tottenham's face, who thought they had the front foot in the negotiations with Wolves.

Adama Traore made his #UCL debut for Barcelona against Ajax back in 2013

Traore will however have to step up his game at Camp Nou, with the Wolves man bagging a single goal from 20 appearances all season. Xavi will have a plan for the player and can hopefully help the winger realize his potential at Barca.

With the team he's forming, we are going to have a lot of joy: Pedri speaks on Xavi leading Barcelona

Fireworks are hardly expected at Camp Nou, even with the legendary Xavi who understands the Barcelona style of play. The club is riddled with debt, high wages are a problem, and their best players have left the club.

It's little surprise that Xavi's work at Camp Nou has to be long-term, rather than immediate. Blaugranes will be happy that the manager has the backing of young Barca stars, including Golden Boy Pedri:

“I didn’t know Xavi personally and, although I didn’t have doubts, in the day-to-day, he demonstrates that he knows football like few others.

“It’s clear to me that we are all going to learn and improve at his side, as much as individuals as a team.

“With him, and with the team he is forming, we are going to have a lot of joy.”

Barca host Atletico Madrid at the Camp Nou on 6th February in what promises to be a crucial clash for both sides eager to climb the table.

