Premier League superstar willing to join Chelsea even if Blues miss out on Champions League qualification for next season: Reports

Declan Rice is reportedly willing to leave West Ham United for Chelsea even if the Blues miss out on UEFA Champions League qualification for next season.

The England international started his career at the Blues' youth academy before leaving for the Hammers' youth set-up in the summer of 2013. Since then, he has become one of West Ham's most important players.

The 23-year-old has already made 217 senior appearances for them and is primed to become one of Europe's finest defensive midfielders. But he could be headed away from the London Stadium this summer.

West Ham, at least for now, cannot offer him the luxury of playing in the UEFA Champions League or competing for the league title. Chelsea can.

- @JacobsBen “Declan Rice remains a priority for Chelsea. UCL football is by no means guaranteed for Chelsea next season but Rice is looking at the bigger picture. Rice would ideally prefer a London move, but it won’t be a dealbreaker-factor in his final decision." “Declan Rice remains a priority for Chelsea. UCL football is by no means guaranteed for Chelsea next season but Rice is looking at the bigger picture. Rice would ideally prefer a London move, but it won’t be a dealbreaker-factor in his final decision."- @JacobsBen

The Blues are currently struggling to keep up with their Premier League rivals in a bid to secure a top-four finish. They have managed to win just three out of their last 10 games across competitions.

This rancid run has seen them fall to ninth in the table with 25 points from 16 games. However, CBS journalist Ben Jacobs has claimed that missing out on UEFA Champions League football may not be a deal-breaker for Rice.

He said on the Si and Dan Talk Chelsea show (h/t Chelsea-News.co):

"Declan Rice remains a priority for Chelsea. Rice, as he said at the World Cup, is keen to move to a Champions League club. UCL football is by no means guaranteed for Chelsea next season but Rice is looking at the bigger picture."

Chelsea could face competition from other Premier League giants for Rice

Jacobs further added that Arsenal, Manchester United, and Liverpool could also join the race for the England international.

He added, via the aforementioned source:

"Arsenal could easily come into the conversation as well and Manchester United or Liverpool can’t be discounted. I am told, though, Rice would ideally prefer a London move, but it won’t be a dealbreaker-factor in his final decision."

In what will be a boost for his suitors, West Ham could be willing to sell Rice below the previously-quoted £100 million price tag. Jacobs said:

"West Ham are resigned to losing Rice in the summer and for a price closer to £70m than the £100m+ quoted over the summer.”

The Blues have signed Carney Chukwuemeka, Cesare Casadei, and Omari Hutchinson in the summer. They are also primed to secure the services of Vasco da Gama midfielder Andrey Santos this month.

But with N'Golo Kante and Jorginho in the final six months of their respective contracts, Chelsea would be wise to sign players who can immediately slot into their starting XI. Rice would certainly fall into that category.

