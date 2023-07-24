PSG accept €300 million offer from Al-Hilal for Kylian Mbappe: Reports

PSG have reportedly accepted Al-Hilal's world-record €300 million bid for Kylian Mbappe. Reports from AFP claim that the Saudi Arabian outfit, funded by PIF, has secured permission from PSG to initiate talks with the 24-year-old French superstar.

As revealed by Fabrizio Romano, Al-Hilal recently submitted a €300m bid for the out-of-favour Mbappe.

Mbappe, who currently holds the esteemed title of all-time record goalscorer at PSG, was conspicuously absent from the pre-season squad that recently jetted off to Japan. Fans expected Mbappe to play under the leadership of Luis Enrique for the 2023-24 season, but the Parisian hierarchy has put the superstar on the transfer list instead.

With just one year remaining on his contract with PSG, the stakes couldn't be higher. The French giants want to persuade Kylian Mbappe to extend his stay, but he has refused a contract renewal. PSG don't want to lose the forward as a free agent next summer.

However, Mbappe has previously stated his intentions to don the PSG colors for the upcoming season, despite rejecting any overtures to sign a new contract. A move to Real Madrid as a free agent next summer remains the most likely outcome. The PSG board are reportedly convinced that an agreement may already be in place for that to happen.

Therefore, it's little surprise that they have accepted Al-Hilal's bid for the forward. However, while this astronomical bid is unprecedented, it hinges on one crucial element—the agreement of the player himself. There are no guarantees that Kylian Mbappe would be willing to make the move to the Saudi Pro League.

Real Madrid president keeps mum about potential move for PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe

Paris Saint-Germain's decision to put Mbappe on the transfer market has increased the pressure on Real Madrid, who have previously made lucrative bids to secure the services of the French superstar.

Madrid president Florentino Perez remained composed while being questioned about the matter on his way to cast a vote in Spain's election, telling La Sexta (via Mirror):

"I am always calm. Today, we vote, we don't think of anything else, it's a very important subject for the Spaniards."

Kylian Mbappe's admiration for Real Madrid is been no secret, and he was genuinely flattered by Perez's previous efforts to bring him to the Spanish capital. The French international expressed his respect for the club in May 2022, shortly after signing a new three-year contract with PSG, though with the final year as an option.

Now, however, he has no intentions of triggering that extension and could leave the Parisians when his contract expires next summer.