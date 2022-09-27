PSG accepted request from Kylian Mbappe to offload three players in the summer transfer window: Reports

Kylian Mbappe accepted a contract renewal with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) prior to the start of the summer transfer window, but, as per a report, the renewal came with conditions. According to Le10Sport, the Parisians had to accept a number of clauses in the contract for their star striker, which included departures from the playing squad.

The French publication also noted that one of the conditions for Mbappe's contract renewal with PSG was that he would make sporting decisions. These decisions might have caused several exits in the transfer window. Numerous reports stated that it referred to Neymar.

This is due to the alleged tensions that have grown between the duo, with more reports claiming that they do not see eye to eye in the dressing room.

However, new information has come to light and suggests that Neymar is not the only one Mbappe would have pushed out of the club in the summer. The PSG forward is said to have made vital sporting decisions to move out Ander Herrera, Mauro Icardi, and Julian Draxler.

"How they ask me to play here is different. With France, I have much more freedom than at PSG."



Mbappe enjoys playing for France 🤩

"How they ask me to play here is different. With France, I have much more freedom than at PSG."

Mbappe enjoys playing for France

Herrera was moved out on loan to Athletic club, with the Spaniard now plying his trade in his native country. Icardi was also moved out on loan, with the star striker now playing in Turkey for Galatasaray. The French capital club also moved Julian Draxler on a loan, with the attacker now playing for Benfica in Portugal.

Kylian Mbappe was the reported mastermind behind these moves. However, it remains to be seen if the France international can ensure their permanent exit in the coming window, as they come back from their loan spells.

Neymar refused to respond to a question about his relationship with fellow PSG teammate Kylian Mbappe

Follwing his 3-0 victory with Brazil in a friendly against Ghana, the Selecao forward was asked about his relationship with his fellow PSG attacker. Rather than respond, Neymar gave an ambiguous answer, according to Marca.

Fabrizio Romano



Here

Here's Neymar when asked about Kylian Mbappé after Brazil game tonight.

The fracture in their relationship has not harmed the attacking quality at the Parc des Princes. The French capital club looks set to win Ligue 1 in goalscoring style.

