PSG add Xabi Alonso to 3-man managerial shortlist to replace Christophe Galtier: Reports

Xavi Alonso has reportedly become the latest name on Paris Saint-Germain's (PSG) list as they eye a replacement for manager Christophe Galtier.

As per a report in RMC Sport, Alonso is a manager PSG are keeping tabs on ahead of the summer changes. The Ligue 1 side are looking at potential next manager and are narrowing down the list.

The Spaniard has done a fine job with Bayer Leverkusen after he was appointed in October 2022. He has taken the Bundesliga side from a relegation battle to the top half of the table, where they sit sixth with a game left in the season.

Jose Mourinho and Thiago Motta are the leading candidates, but now Alonso has emerged as the third option. The Spaniard was linked with the job at Tottenham, but he was quick to commit his future to Bayer Leverkusen. He was quoted by GOAL saying:

"Yes, I'm gonna stay at Bayer Leverkusen. I'm very happy at this club and with this team."

However, RMC believe Xabi will be open to taking the PSG job if the project convinces him.

Christophe Galtier on his PSG future amid sacking rumors

Christophe Galtier has admitted he is not thinking about his future and is only worried about the matches at the business end of the season.

He was quoted by PSGTalk saying:

"I don't project myself into my future or my future. I project myself on the ten matches that remain to finish the championship by being champion of France, by making good matches, by winning. I say that with great lucidity, trying to have the most accurate analysis. By also trying to unite the players, not to let go."

He added:

"The season is far from over. There are competitors behind. I am in action, I am not passive or worried about myself. I am simply determined to ensure that we end the season and that we are champions of France. But my squad will have to be much more complete, so that we can find our vital forces."

Galtier's future is in the balance despite joining last summer because of his failure to help PSG win the UEFA Champions League. However, he has another issue after his racist and Islamaphobic emails during his time at Nice were leaked.

Paris Saint-Germain are investigating on their own, and are yet to make a decision on the manager's future.

