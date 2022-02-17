PSG aim to make Kylian Mbappe highest-paid player in the world with massive contract offer to fend off interest from Real Madrid: Reports

PSG have made a last-ditch move to fend off Real Madrid from signing Kylian Mbappe by offering the French superstar a colossal contract proposal. According to the latest report from the Independent, Paris Saint-Germain are set to offer Mbappe a massive contract which will make him the highest-paid player in the world.

Last summer, Real Madrid decided to place an offer for PSG to sign Kylian Mbappe. Los Blancos were rejected twice by the PSG board who didn't want to sell Mbappe.

Les Parisiens could have easily accepted a staggering €165 million from the Whites for a player who only had a year left on his contract. However, the club were persistent as they hoped to convince the French forward to sign a new deal.

Seven months into the current season, Kylian Mbappe is yet to decide whether to extend his contract with Paris Saint-Germain or not. The Frenchman has also not said anything about joining Real Madrid at the end of his contract.

Mbappe has been instrumental in Les Parisiens' success in Ligue 1 and the Champions League. The Frenchman has 31 goal contributions in 34 appearances this season.

The 23-year-old was the centre of attention when PSG faced Real Madrid in the round of 16 tie of the Champions League on Tuesday. Mbappe was impressive throughout the match. He even scored the winner in the 95th minute which helped Les Parisiens secure an important win over Madrid.

Sources from the Independent have reported that PSG are set to make a last-ditch effort to convince Kylian Mbappe to extend his stay in Paris. The French club are set to offer him a colossal contract that would be well in excess of £500k a week.

This contract would easily make the 23-year-old the highest-paid player in the world and place him above Lionel Messi, who currently earns close to £66 million per year.

The report also adds that Paris Saint-Germain scheduled a meeting after the Champions League tie against Madrid with Mbappe's entourage to discuss the contract.

Will Real Madrid be able to match PSG's contract proposal for Kylian Mbappe?

PSG's contract proposal for Kylian Mbappe to extend his stay with the club is enormous. Paris Saint-Germain president Nasser Al-Khelaifi showed extreme persistence in declining all the offers that were on the table for Mbappe last summer. Al-Khelaifi has always wanted the Frenchman to stay at the club.

Real Madrid will be concerned about this news as they will find it very difficult to match Les Parisiens' contract proposal for Mbappe. Los Blancos still trying to recover from the losses that they incurred during the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The final decision, though, will be made by Mbappe, who has always wanted to don the iconic white jersey of Los Blancos since he was a kid.

