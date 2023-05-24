PSG among host of European giants looking to sign 25-year-old Manchester United target on a free transfer: Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) have joined the list of clubs interested in signing Borussia Monchengladbach attacker Marcus Thuram. Manchester United have also been linked with the France international as they step up their pursuit of a forward.

According to L'Equipe, PSG have entered the race for Thuram, who is also being courted by the likes of Manchester United, Chelsea, AC Milan, and Arsenal. The Frenchman is set to become a free agent this summer after his contract with Monchengladbach expires.

Thuram is said to be interested in playing in the Champions League and fight for trophies on all fronts. This could rule out clubs like Chelsea, who have failed to finish in the Premier League top four this term.

The L'Equipe report has also named Atletico Madrid and Inter as two of the clubs who have shown interest in the 25-year-old lately. The latter have even offered him a long-term deal.

PSG, meanwhile, are reportedly preparing to offload the likes of Lionel Messi and Neymar. Their potential exits will leave a big hole in their attack and Thuram could be one of the several players signed to strengthen their attack this summer.

Manchester United on the lookout for a No. 9

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag accepted in April this year that they are on the lookout for a prolific striker. He currently has Wout Weghorst and Anthony Martial as his only two striking options, both of whom are not long-term solutions to the conundrum.

“Everyone is different, obviously, but for a striker the main thing is to score goals by any method, that is so far ahead of anything else,” Ten Hag told Sky Sports.

“We need a striker who scores goals because we have ability in the team to put balls in the box, so we need a striker to finish. We have to build a new future and we need a striker who not only scores goals but contributes by linking up play very well and pressing, which is very important,” he added.

While Weghorst's loan spell comes to an end after this season, Martial has consistently struggled with injury issues since joining the club. Reports have linked the Frenchman with a summer exit.

