PSG attacker Lionel Messi likely to start for Argentina against Ecuador - Reports

According to TYC Sport, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) forward Lionel Messi is likely to start for Argentina when they face Ecuador in the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers on Tuesday.

La Albicelste have already cemented their place at the World Cup scheduled to take place later this year. The two-time world champions join Brazil, Uruguay, and Ecuador as the four South American teams that have qualified for the tournament in Qatar so far.

Despite Tuesday's game being a dead rubber, Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni is expected to start his captain Messi to give him some more game time.

According to the aforementioned source, the PSG forward is expected to be partnered alongside Julian Alvarez and Angel Di Maria in attack.

Messi has so far scored seven goals in the qualifying campaign, including a hat-trick against Bolivia. He is Argentina's joint-top scorer this campaign alongside Inter Milan forward Lautaro Martinez.

Messi had a stand-out performance in Argentina's 3-0 win against Venezuela last week. He created ample chances for his teammates by dropping deep and showcasing his brilliant range of passing.

Messi himself netted the third goal of the game by calmly converting a cross from fellow PSG teammate Angel Di Maria.

Lionel Messi's form in an Argentina shirt is completely different from his PSG form

Lionel Messi's performances for Argentina and PSG are completely different. The 34-year-old has had a lackluster season in Paris since his free transfer from Barcelona last summer.

The forward has so far contributed seven goals and 11 assists in 26 appearances for the Parisian giants across all competitions. It is worth noting that only two of those goals have come in Ligue 1.

He was also recently booed by his own fans following a disappointing display against Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League.

When playing for Argentina, Messi is a completely different player. He is the main attacking threat for La Albiceleste, unlike at PSG, where Kylian Mbappe is regarded as the main striker.

MessiTeam @Lionel10Team - Messi celebrates with the Argentina team after the match - Messi celebrates with the Argentina team after the match 🎥 - Messi celebrates with the Argentina team after the match https://t.co/4gYVmzmA7h

It is also worth mentioning that the 2022 FIFA World Cup could be Messi's last chance of winning the tournament with Argentina. The former Barcelona superstar will be looking to take his national team one step further than in 2014 when they lost in the finals to Germany.

