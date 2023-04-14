PSG boss Christophe Galtier set to launch legal proceedings over accusations of racist and Islamophobic remarks - Reports

In a dramatic turn of events, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG)'s manager, Christophe Galtier, is gearing up for a legal battle over allegations of racist remarks, according to L'Equipe (via GFFN). The storm was triggered by an email attributed to former Nice director Julien Fournier, who has since left the club.

Galtier has vehemently denied the accusations, with his lawyer issuing a statement to refute the claims "in the strongest terms." As the plot thickens, Galtier's legal team is preparing to file three legal complaints with the Paris public prosecutor early next week.

The first will target Fournier, Romain Molina, who initially leaked the email in a video, and RMC's Daniel Riolo, who corroborated Molina's report. This complaint will accuse them of libel.

The second complaint will address the "risk of harm to others," while the third will focus on bullying and death threats that Galtier received after his phone number was shared on social media.

Sources close to Galtier have expressed surprise at the reactions from both Nice and Fournier. In a carefully-worded statement, Nice distanced themselves from the situation, emphasizing that neither Fournier nor Galtier is currently affiliated with the club. They also noted that (via AS):

“this situation was treated with the utmost seriousness at the time of the events. The club will make no further comment.”

The now ongoing legal saga could be a high-stakes showdown with potentially career-altering consequences for all parties involved.

PSG's Kylian Mbappe wants to stay in Paris

Kylian Mbappe has put an end to the ongoing speculations about his future by affirming his commitment to PSG.

Despite the constant rumors linking him with Real Madrid, the striker spoke to France 3 and expressed his desire to stay with the French club (via Caught Offside):

“The next step? Winning the Champions League. I have already made the final, semi-final, quarter-final, Round of 16. I have done everything but win. That’s all I need. Where do I want to do it? In Paris. I’m a Parisian and under contract.”

Real Madrid have kept tabs on him, however, Mbappe is focused on winning the one trophy that has eluded him and PSG - the Champions League. PSG's track record in the competition hasn't been impressive in recent years, and Mbappe is aware that he has his work cut out for him.

With his contract running out in 2025, Real Madrid could be looking at signing the youngster soon. Still, if Mbappe is true to his word, he will continue to wear PSG colors and aim for European glory.

Poll : 0 votes