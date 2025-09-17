Paris Saint-Germain boss Luis Enrique has reportedly urged the club to sign Dani Olmo from Barcelona. The manager wants to strengthen the midfield and sees the Spaniard as an ideal fit.

According to a report in Fichajes, Olmo has fallen in the pecking order at Barcelona, and PSG are looking to take advantage of the situation. The Ligue 1 side are keen on a move in the January window and will inquire soon.

Enrique has worked with Olmo in the Spanish national team and believes that he can get the best out of the former RB Leipzig star.

Hansi Flick has shown a preference for playing Fermin Lopez in the starting XI, amid interest from Chelsea in the youngster.

However, the Catalan side refused to sell Lopez, after former Barcelona youth director Jordi Roura sent an open message to Flick. He told journalist Gerard Romero (via Barca Universal):

"In football, circumstances are what dictate, although from a personal and footballing point of view, I believe Fermin should not leave the club. If I were Hansi Flick, Fermin wouldn't leave, not even as a joke. I would grab him and never let him go. There are no players like Fermín on the market."

"It's very difficult to find players with his technique and goalscoring ability. And he's also a player who brings a great fighting spirit. From a sporting perspective, I think there's no debate. Fermin is an undisputed player. For me, he's the starting midfielder. Olmo is a great player, but he's had injuries."

Olmo was signed in 2024 after Barcelona activated his €60 million release clause. He has played 43 times for the club so far, scoring 12 and assisting eight times.

Dani Olmo had no plans to leave amid uncertainty at Barcelona, said agent

Barcelona had to re-register Dani Olmo in their squad in January because of LaLiga rules. The Spaniard was free to leave the club in the winter window, but opted to stay and his agent confirmed that there were no other plans.

Speaking to GiveMeSport, he said:

"I believe in President Laporta and Deco (the sporting director), and I trust they will find a solution for Dani. It’s a huge club. Other options or clubs? Barcelona is the first and the last option."

Olmo was linked with Manchester City, with Pep Guardiola keen on signing the Spaniard as the replacement for Kevin de Bruyne in the summer.

