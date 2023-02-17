PSG chief contacts Jose Mourinho amid concerns surrounding Christophe Galtier: Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) have reportedly contacted AS Roma manager Jose Mourinho amid growing concerns over Christophe Galtier. The Parisians have faltered as of late, losing games in the UEFA Champions League, Ligue 1 and the Coupe de France.

Galtier's side are without a win in three games as they were defeated 1-0 by Bayern Munich in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie on Tuesday (February 14). Before that, they suffered their third league defeat of the season in a 3-1 loss to AS Monaco on February 11. The Parisians were also eliminated by Marseille in the last 16 of the Coupe de France via a 2-1 defeat.

Speculation has grown over Galtier's future as his PSG side have struggled in the absence of the injured Kylian Mbappe. According to Foot Mercato, the Ligue 1 giants have contacted Mourinho. There has been no contact between the French side and Roma.

However, the Parisians' owners in Doha have always admired the Portuguese tactician. They still dream of appointing Zinedine Zidane as their head coach but are enticed by Mourinho. The Roma boss will also reportedly have no problem putting Mbappe at the center of his project at the Parc des Princes.

Trophies follow Mourinho wherever he goes

Mourinho is highly regarded as one of Europe's greatest-ever coaches, winning titles in England, Spain, Italy, and Portugal. He has won the Champions League twice, a trophy that PSG have been eager to lift since their Qatari takeover in 2011.

For now, Mourinho remains at the Stadio Olimpico but isn't all too satisfied with the financial situation at the club. He led Roma to the Europa Conference League last season. However, they have not spent the amount of money that the former Real Madrid coach seems to desire. He hinted last summer (via the Express):

"There are teams that have an economic potential that is not comparable, I’m not saying the distance between Earth and Mars, but there are people who spend €100 million-€150 million per season. We go play and do the best we can."

PSG would certainly be able to offer Mourinho an astronomical transfer budget. They spent over €145 million last summer on the likes of Portuguese trio Vitinha, Nuno Mendes, and Renato Sanches.

PSG players unhappy with the side's summer transfer business

Fabian Ruiz arrived for €23 million last summer.

According to L'Equipe, several PSG senior players are unhappy with the club's transfer business last summer. They reckon the squad has been weakened.

A source close to the situation claims that senior squad members are questioning the sale of Leandro Paredes, Idrissa Gueye, and Julian Draxler. The verdict seems to be that their replacements Vitinha, Fabian Ruiz, and Carlos Soler are enduring underwhelming seasons at the Parc des Princes.





Hugo Ekitike has said he was keen on joining Newcastle United but the opportunity of signing for Paris Saint-Germain was too good to turn down.



"If I had to go abroad, I would have gone there." Hugo Ekitike has said he was keen on joining Newcastle United but the opportunity of signing for Paris Saint-Germain was too good to turn down.

The signing of Hugo Ekitike, whose loan will become a permanent €37 million transfer has also puzzled many. The Paris giants already have a homegrown talent in Arnaud Kalimuendo ready to break through.

