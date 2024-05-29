PSG chief Nasser Al-Khelaifi refuses to pay Kylian Mbappe €80 million in salary and bonus: Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) have reportedly not paid Kylian Mbappe his wages and bonuses in the last few months. Club chief Nasser Al-Khelaifi is insisting that the Frenchman cannot leave PSG on a free transfer.

As per a report in L'Equipe, PSG have to pay around €80 million to Mbappe. The Ligue1 side have not paid his wages for April and also blocked the big bonus he was supposed to get in February.

Al-Khelaifi has insisted since last summer that Mbappe cannot leave for free when his contract expires. He gave the forward two weeks to decide and kept him out of the squad at the start of the season.

Trending

"We want him to stay but he can't leave for free. It was our oral agreement and he had expressed it publicly in an interview. So it's not debatable. I was really shocked to learn that he intended to leave for free. It's very disappointing because Kylian is a fantastic boy, a real gentleman, and leaving for free, weakening the biggest French club, it's not him. When I received this information, I was shocked and disappointed," Al-Khelaifi told Le Parisien.

"That's why he has to decide next week, or at most in two weeks. And if he doesn't want to sign a new contract, the door is open. It's like that for him and for everyone else. No one is bigger than the club, no player, not even me. It's very clear. In football standards, you never see your best player leave the club for free. It never happens," he added.

However, Kylian Mbappe has not signed a new deal and has already announced that he is leaving PSG this summer. He revealed that the next club will not be in France and claimed it was the right time for him to move.

Kylian Mbappe announces PSG exit amid Real Madrid rumors

Kylian Mbappe released a video earlier in May and announced his exit from PSG.

In a video posted on his Instagram account, the Frenchman said:

"Hi everyone, it's Kylian. I wanted to speak to you. I've always said that I would speak with you when the time comes and so I wanted to announce to you all that it's my last year at Paris Saint-Germain. I will not extend and the adventure will come to an end in a few weeks. I will play my last game at the Parc des Princes on Sunday."

Real Madrid are the favorites to sign Kylian Mbappe this summer. The forward has admitted his desire to play for AC Milan if he was to move to Italy, but reports suggest Spain is his next destination.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback