PSG coach Christophe Galtier under arrest: Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) manager Christophe Galtier and his son John Valovic have both been ushered into police custody in Nice earlier today. Brought to light by Le Parisien (via GFFN), both men have been accused of making discriminatory comments and racial slurs, back in 2021.

These damaging allegations surfaced initially in April, reportedly through the revelations of ex-Nice sporting director, Julien Fournier. However, responding with a vehement denial, Galtier refuted these charges, even pursuing a legal course for defamation.

It has now been reported that the origin of these allegations were a chain of emails. These correspondences reportedly depicted a dialogue between Galtier and Fournier, where the racial and religious composition of the Nice team was scrutinized.

According to Spectator Index on Twitter, the PSG manager allegedly stated in the email at the time:

"You have built a team of scum. There are only blacks and half the team go to the mosque on Friday."

According to the report, Fournier has claimed he is not the whistleblower who leaked the potentially damaging emails. Notably, in May, the sporting director found himself on the receiving end of police inquiries about this contentious matter.

Other key figures from Nice have not escaped scrutiny. Former Nice coach Didier Digard and the club president Jean-Pierre Rivere have also given their accounts to the investigators regarding these allegations.

Galtier's potential exit from PSG is set to pave the way for Luis Enrique

Galtier's position at PSG hangs by a thread. It is widely believed that the end of his tenure in Paris looms. Former Spanish manager Luis Enrique seems likely to replace him as the new helmsman at the Parc des Princes in the imminent future.

Even though the official statement confirming Luis Enrique as PSG's new coach is yet to be made, the accomplished manager has reportedly begun to make himself at home in Paris. According to Le Parisien (via AS), his appointment is only hampered by the compensation package yet to be settled for the current manager.

Le Parisien also reported that Enrique has spent the preceding 48 hours acquainting himself with his future surroundings in the City of Light. Among his notable activities was a visit to PSG's state-of-the-art training facility.

