In a startling development, Le Parisien recently reported that Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) manager Christophe Galtier was left "astounded" by allegations of racist remarks. These allegations purportedly originated from an email sent by former Nice director Julien Fournier.

Although Fournier has distanced himself from the email's content, Galtier's legal counsel vehemently denied the accusations on his client's behalf in a statement to AFP.

Expressing Galtier's shock, the lawyer reiterated the manager's innocence (via GFFN), claiming that he "found out about the insulting and libellous remarks with astonishment.”

Despite Galtier's lifted spirits after PSG's victory on Saturday, his mood soured during Wednesday's training session in light of the allegations. Luís Campos, a former colleague at Lille, was spotted at the training ground offering his support to the beleaguered manager.

Following the emergence of death threats, Galtier and his family have been placed under protection.

Le Parisien also claims that Christophe Galtier possesses written evidence that refutes Fournier's allegations. Those close to the PSG manager have described his reaction to the accusations as "astounded" and "stunned," upon learning of them on Tuesday.

One member of Galtier's inner circle emphasized that these allegations contradict "the human values instilled by his family and which he carries with him." Meanwhile, other members of his entourage opted to remain silent when approached by Le Parisien for comments.

PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe wants to stay in Paris

Kylian Mbappe has silenced the rumor mills by pledging his unwavering commitment to Paris Saint-Germain. This, despite the ever-looming interest from Spanish giants, Real Madrid. The young French sensation has set his sights on a singular goal – bringing the coveted Champions League trophy to the City of Light.

Mbappe passionately declared in an interview with France 3 (via GOAL):

"The next step? Winning the Champions League. I have already made a final, semi-final, quarter-final, round of 16 ... I have done everything but win. That's all I need. Where [I want to do it]? In Paris. I'm a Parisian and under contract. So it's PSG."

Throughout the season, rumors swirled of heated confrontations between Mbappe and his teammates behind closed dressing room doors. However, tumult at the Parc des Princes isn't reserved for Mbappe alone; tension has seeped into every corner of the club.

After a disappointing exit from this season's Champions League, the Parisians are anticipated to part ways with head coach Christophe Galtier.

To further complicate matters, the futures of megastars Lionel Messi and Neymar are shrouded with uncertainty, with whispers of their potential departures come summer. Amidst this turbulent backdrop, Mbappe's steadfast allegiance to PSG will offer the club a much-needed beacon of hope.

