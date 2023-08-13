PSG confident Kylian Mbappe will pen a new deal to avoid leaving for free next summer - Reports

According to Sky Sport (via Madrid Zone), Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are confident that Kylian Mbappe will sign a new deal at the club to avoid leaving for free next summer.

The France superstar has been in limbo at PSG since declaring his intention to not renew his contract at the club upon its expiration next summer. He publicly stated his plan of playing for Les Parisiens for one last season before leaving as a free agent next summer.

This decision appeared to infuriate the club's hierarchy, who are desperate not to lose out on their talisman for free. As a result, Mbappe was frozen out of the first team and made to train with the 'undesirables', even missing out on the club's pre-season tour of Japan.

Kylian Mbappe was placed on the transfer market despite only wanting to leave next summer. The only club to bid was Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal, but the French international refused to hold talks with the club. The 24-year-old's other option appeared to be Real Madrid but Los Blancos are willing to wait to sign him for free next year.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano announced earlier today (August 13) that Kylian Mbappe had been reintegrated into the first-team squad following positive talks between the player and Nasser Al-Khelaifi.

Madrid Zone posted an update on X soon after:

"Nasser Al-Khelaifi speaking with Mbappé this morning is seen as a step towards a renewal which would mean the player couldn’t leave for free next summer. @SkySport #rmalive"

While there is a higher chance Kylian Mbappe will still leave for free and likely join Real Madrid next summer, PSG are now confident he will renew his contract.

PSG reintegrate Kylian Mbappe into first-team squad following disappointing draw against Lorient

PSG have reintegrated Kylian Mbappe back into the first-team squad following their dismal 0-0 stalemate against Lorient at the Parc des Princes on Saturday, August 12.

Luis Enrique's side kicked off their Ligue 1 campaign yesterday, however, the 2022-23 champions failed to make the most of their possession. Despite holding 78 percent of the ball, and having 20 total shots, compared to Lorient's four, Les Parisiens were unable to find the back of the net.

The forward trio of Marco Asensio, Goncalo Ramos, and Lee Kang-in failed to have much of an impact, resulting in a disappointing draw.

As a result, the club have decided to bring back the outcasted Kylian Mbappe into their first-team plans. Fabrizio Romano released the following statement today on X:

BREAKING: Kylian Mbappé has been reintegrated into Paris Saint-Germain first squad. PSG statement: Following very constructive, positive talks between PSG and Kylian Mbappé before game vs Lorient, the player has been reinstated into first team training squad this morning."

The 24-year-old remains one of the best wingers on the planet and will be aiming to improve the club's performance on the pitch, despite his exclusion all summer. He had a phenomenal 2022-23 season, scoring 43 goals and providing nine assists in 43 appearances in all competitions.