PSG considering making Kylian Mbappe club captain to fend off Real Madrid interest - Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are considering offering Kylian Mbappe the captain's armband to fend off interest from Real Madrid, according to L'Equipe (via Hadrien Grenier).

The Parisian giants have been touted to lose their talismanic forward in the summer to Real Madrid. As things stand, Kylian Mbappe has less than six months remaining on his current contract with the Ligue 1 giants. This could allow him to leave Paris on a free transfer at the end of the current season.

Despite constant rumors linking the forward to Los Blancos, PSG have still not given up on offering a new contract. According to the aforementioned source, the Parisian giants are now ready to offer the club captaincy as part of his new contract. Brazilian defender Marquinhos is the club's current captain and has a contract at the club until 2024.

Paris Saint-Germain have always been confident of offering a new deal to the 23-year-old forward. According to Sky Sports, they also rejected an offer worth €160 million in the summer transfer. ESPN also reported that they did not respond to an improved €200 million on deadline day.

Hadrien Grenier @hadrien_grenier Pour la direction du PSG, donner le brassard de capitaine à Kylian Mbappé pourrait être un argument dans les discussions pour une prolongation.



(L’ÉQUIPE) Pour la direction du PSG, donner le brassard de capitaine à Kylian Mbappépourrait être un argument dans les discussions pour une prolongation.(L’ÉQUIPE) 🔴 Pour la direction du PSG, donner le brassard de capitaine à Kylian Mbappé 🇫🇷 pourrait être un argument dans les discussions pour une prolongation.(L’ÉQUIPE)

However, time is running out on offering Mbappe a new contract. There are less than 10 games remaining in the current Ligue 1 and La Liga season. Real Madrid, however, are still competing in the Champions League and face defending champions Chelsea in the quarterfinals.

It is worth noting that PSG were knocked out of the Champions League by Real Madrid in the Round of 16 stage following a 3-2 aggregate win.

Kylian Mbappe's PSG form has not dipped despite Real Madrid links all season long

Kylian Mbappe has continued to perform at the highest level for Paris Saint-Germain despite rumors linking him with an exit all season long. The 23-year-old forward is currently the club's leading goalscorer and assist provider across all competitions.

As things stand, the former AS Monaco sensation has scored 26 goals and provided 17 assists in 37 appearances this season. However, it is worth noting that the Frenchman is not the leading goalscorer in Ligue 1 this season. Martin Terrier and Wissam Ben Yedder are currently leading the top scorer charts with 17 goals each. Mbappe, meanwhile, has scored 15 league goals this season.

MailOnline Sport @MailSport Concerns grow in France after Kylian Mbappe's refusal to take part in sponsorship commitments while on international duty trib.al/ee984tu Concerns grow in France after Kylian Mbappe's refusal to take part in sponsorship commitments while on international duty trib.al/ee984tu

PSG are currently preparing to return to winning ways in Ligue 1 when they face FC Lorient on Sunday. The Parisian giants have lost three of their last five league matches.

Edited by Diptanil Roy