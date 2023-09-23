PSG in contract talks with new signing after impressive start to season - Reports

New Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) signing Marco Asensio is reportedly in talks to extend his contract. The Spaniard had arrived on a free transfer from Real Madrid, signing a deal till 2026.

However, his rousing start to life under new boss Luis Enrique has impressed the PSG hierarchy enough to extend the striker's stay at the Parc des Princes. In three starts under his compatriot - all in Ligue 1 - Asensio has tallied two goals and an assist, emerging as a key player.

Apart from his goal contributions, the striker's versatility - ability to play on the wings, as a centre-forward or even in midfield - has made him one of the first names in Enrique's new-look first XI.

An injury with Spain while on international duty ruled Asensio out of the Parisians' UEFA Champions League opener in midweek, though, where Enrique's side beat Borussia Dortmund 2-0 at home.

Nevertheless, journalist Ekrem Konur (as per El Nacional) has reported that the Parisians are looking to extend the Spanish striker's contract till 2028. That's because club president Nasser Al-Khelaifi reckons Asensio has all the attributes to be a leader at the Parc des Princes.

How PSG striker Marco Asensio fared at Real Madrid

Marco Asensio

Marco Asensio had a successful seven-season run at Real Madrid, bagging 61 goals and 32 assists in 286 games across competitions. He played a key role in Los Blancos' three La Liga and UEFA Champions League title runs.

The 27-year-old mostly came off the bench. He did so 107 times in his 191 La Liga appearances but still contributed 37 goals and 24 assists. Asensio also proved his worth in the UEFA Champions League. Despite starting only 17 of 59 games, the Spaniard bagged 12 goals and five assists.

In his final season at the Santiago Bernabeu in 2022-23, the PSG striker tallied 12 goals and eight assists in 51 games across five different competitions for Carlo Ancelotti's side, starting only 18 times.