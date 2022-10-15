"PSG are definitely still looking" - Pundit says Arsenal star could have his head turned by interest from Ligue 1 giants

CBS Sports journalist Ben Jacobs believes Arsenal defender William Saliba could have his head turned by reported interest from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

The French centre-back has been in supreme form for the north London giants this season after impressing in Ligue 1 over the last three terms. He was signed by the Gunners for €30 million in 2019 from Saint Etienne and was immediately sent back on loan.

Saliba was then sent on two separate year-long loans to OGC Nice and Marseille, respectively, before Mikel Arteta included him in his plans for the ongoing season.

But his performances have reportedly caught the eye of clubs like PSG, among others, with just two years remaining on his contract. And Jacobs believes interest from the French giants could turn his head and he might decide against extending his contract with the Gunners.

Jacobs told Football Terrace's Youtube channel (via football.london):

"Saliba is the most complicated of the three [along with Saka and Martinelli's contracts] really. Arsenal sources fully expect all three to be done.

"With Saliba, it’s a little bit different. Compared to Martinelli and Saka, he’s only been back at the club a few months. He’s still coming to terms with a lot of voices in his ear. It’s not just Marseille, it’s PSG saying: 'if you’re that uncertain or unsure about Arsenal, we can potentially bring you in'.

"PSG are definitely still looking for defenders. I see no reason he would want to leave but the only caveat there is he did love living in France.

"If PSG did come in, it might give him a decision to make. It is still highly likely Saliba signs. Arsenal have confidence but there is a lot more concrete interest around Saliba."

Saliba and Arsenal's season so far

The Gunners have been among the best clubs in Europe's top five leagues so far. They lead the Premier League table with 24 points in nine matches, two points ahead of second-placed Manchester City.

They have won all their Europa League encounters so far and are on top of Group A with nine points from three matches.

Saliba, meanwhile, has been one of the best defenders in the English top-flight this campaign. He has started every league match for the Gunners and has also scored twice while providing one assist.

