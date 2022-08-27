PSG director imposes new rules to keep an eye on Neymar and his colleagues in Paris - Reports

Paris-Saint Germain (PSG) have ripped up their old systems and are reportedly implementing new rules at the club. L'Equipe has reported (via ElFutbolero) that the Parisians will keep an eye on their players' lifestyles outside the club as well.

Neymar Jr., who is used to partying out on several nights during the football season, might no longer have the privilege to do so. The Brazilian, along with his teammates, are rumored to have been told that new rules are being implemented at the club, which everyone must follow.

Paris Saint-Germain @PSG_English

reacted to the draw of the group stage of the



#UCLdraw 🗣 President Nasser Al-Khelaïfi, coach Christophe Galtier and captain @marquinhos_m5 reacted to the draw of the group stage of the @ChampionsLeague 🗣 President Nasser Al-Khelaïfi, coach Christophe Galtier and captain @marquinhos_m5 reacted to the draw of the group stage of the @ChampionsLeague.#UCLdraw https://t.co/a1Cz9hXKdC

Sporting director Luis Campos and head coach Christophe Galtier are set to be strict with their new rules. The report even stated that they have enquired about the places frequented by the club's players at night.

Neymar and Co. will consequently have to be watchful of their activities outside of football as they risk breaking their club's rules.

The Parisians have also implemented some other rules to help the team gel together. Players are now required to arrive for training early and not to use cell phones in the dining room. The squad is also required to have lunch and dinner together.

PSG will hope the huge egos within their squad don't clash this season

PSG have pieced together multiple star-studded squads over the last few seasons. They have consistently been amongst the favorites to win the UEFA Champions League in recent years, only to fall short in crunch moments.

Their squad has been embedded with star names in every position, but European success has continued to elude them. While star players have single-handedly won matches for the French giants, they haven't worked well together frequently enough.

Mavericks like Neymar and Kylian Mbappe have already clashed on the pitch this season. The duo also struggled to work in tandem with Lionel Messi in the 2021-22 campaign as the much-fancied Parisians fell short in the Champions League once again.

Galtier's biggest job at PSG will be to manage those egos and get the team working as a unit. If he can get the superstars to play for each other, the Parisians might finally get their hands on the elusive Champions League trophy this season.

Their start to the campaign has certainly been promising, with PSG leading the Ligue 1 standings with three wins, nine points and 17 goals scored in three games.

Paul Merson predicts the result of Chelsea vs Leicester City and every PL GW 4 fixture! Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Anantaajith Ra