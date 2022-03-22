PSG dressing room "divided into 2 clans" following UEFA Champions League exit and loss against Monaco - Reports 

Following defeats to Real Madrid and Monaco, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG)’s star-studded dressing room has reportedly been split into two fractions. At odds with one another, one clan has accused the players belonging to the other of being apathetic on the pitch.

PSG have endured a rough run-in in March, both in the Champions League and in Ligue 1. On March 9, the Parisians were subjected to a 3-1 defeat in the Champions League Round of 16 second-leg clash against Real Madrid. The drubbing saw them crash out of the competition with a 3-2 aggregate scoreline. On Sunday, they were thumped 3-0 at Monaco, which allegedly caused their dressing room unrest to soar.

As per RMC Sport (via Get French Football News), PSG’s squad has been “divided into two clans” in the aftermath of the recent disappointments. One clan consists of Spanish speakers while the others have certain francophones. According to the source, one clan has accused PSG of being too lenient towards the other fraction, despite its players’ lack of commitment.

Following the 3-0 defeat at Monaco, no Parisian player spoke up, not even the senior members of the squad who have won it all. A lack of character and leadership skills have been outlined by some members, but accused parties are yet to respond to the call.

Paris Saint-Germain are next in action against Clermont Foot following the international break. With nine Ligue 1 games left to play, the club from the French capital have a 12-point lead over second-placed Marseille. They are still the overwhelming favorites to win the league but must remain cautious to avoid any late drama.

Neymar and Kylian Mbappe cut frustrating figures in PSG’s defeat to Monaco

With Lionel Messi ruled out of the trip to Monaco due to flu, the onus was on the tried-and-tested duo of Neymar and Kylian Mbappe to lead the attack on Sunday. Surprisingly, both superstars were well below their best and failed to trouble the Monaco keeper.

Mbappe, who has scored 15 goals in Ligue 1 this season, managed to keep only one of his four attempts on target. Neymar, on the other hand, kept both his efforts on target, but neither was good enough to beat the Monaco custodian.

