PSG edge closer to appointing Mauricio Pochettino's successor: Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) have edged closer to appointing OGC Nice manager Christophe Galtier as Mauricio Pochettino's successor at the Parc des Princes.

The Athletic reports that the Ligue 1 champions have come to an agreement with Pochettino for the Argentine to leave the club.

The man being positioned to replace Pochettino is OGC Nice's Galtier, who has impressed during his time in Ligue 1.

According to Mercato, discussions between new Parisian director Luis Campos and Galtier have been held.

The Nice boss is looking to bring assistant manager Joao Sacramento to the Parc des Princes should he arrive.

Sacramento worked with Galtier at Lille before joining Jose Mourinho at Tottenham Hotspur and AS Roma respectively.

But he left Roma in January and is now free to join PSG should Galtier arrive in the near future.

Galtier and Campos also previously worked together at Lille, with the latter's nuance in the transfer market working hand-in-hand with Galtier's management.

This would lead to Lille pulling off a remarkable Ligue 1 title victory in 2021, their first league success in ten years.

The Qatar-led owners of PSG are still awaiting their long-desired first UEFA Champions League trophy having taken over the club in 2011.

There's a huge reason as to why Pochettino will depart with the Argentine unable to take the Parisians to the top of European football.

The signings of Lionel Messi, Gianluigi Donnarumma, Achraf Hakimi and Georginio Wijnaldum last summer were heralded as catalysts for Champions League glory.

But Pochettino's side capitulated in the Round of 16, surrendering a 2-0 aggregate lead over Real Madrid with just thirty minutes of the tie remaining.

PSG putting more emphasis on youth

Xavi Simons is one Paris youngster who has made the step up

Luis Campos replaced Leonardo as PSG's director and he is reportedly set to create an elite group of youth players at the Parc des Princes.

RMC Sport (via Get Football News France) reports that he will create an "elite group" of youth players to merge into the senior team in a long-term project.

This will allow potential new manager Christophe Galtier to build more rapport with the Parisians' youth products, affording younger players more game time.

PSG possess an experienced squad in Paris that perhaps hasn't catered to blending in youth and instead targeted blockbuster names.

They have dominated Ligue 1 throughout the years but still the Champions League evades the Paris side.

