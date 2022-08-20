PSG enforce ban that Cristiano Ronaldo would love, after hiring nutritionist to take care of Lionel Messi, Neymar, Mbappe, and others - Reports 

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) have banned carbonated drinks like Coca-Cola for the betterment of the likes of Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe, something which will go down well with Cristiano Ronaldo.

According to TalkSPORT, new Football Advisor Luis Campos has hired nutritionists at the club to take care of their players ahead of the 2022-23 season. Prior to the move, PSG did not have any nutritionists at the club.

As a result, there is now a ban on all fizzy drinks, which includes the renowned American soft drinks company.

It is worth mentioning that PSG have sponsorship with Coca-Cola. The club will therefore be hoping that the ban on their product will not hamper their relationship with the company.

Cristiano Ronaldo will love the ban due to his previous incident involving the soft drinks company. The Portuguese forward notably moved a couple of Coca-Cola bottles away from the table during a press conference at last summer's Euro 2020.

According to the aforementioned source, this antic from the Manchester United forward resulted in a £3.36 billion decrease in the company's value.

Small things like having a nutritionist can be extremely beneficial for PSG in the long run. Liverpool hired Mona Nemmer as a nutritionist back in 2016 and she has since become one of the club's most important non-playing staff.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has also admitted the importance of Nemmer in the past. The German tactician applauded her importance during the COVID-19 pandemic in one of his interviews with the club.

The likes of Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar are PSG's most important players going forward. Their fitness will play a big role in the club's overall success this season as they look to win that elusive UEFA Champions League title.

Lionel Messi has missed out on a Ballon d'Or nomination unlike Cristiano Ronaldo and Kylian Mbappe

Lionel Messi has not made the cut in the Ballon d'Or 30-man shortlist ahead of the 2022 ceremony. This is the first time since 2005 that Messi has failed to make the shortlist.

This is mostly down to Messi's poor debut season for PSG. The seven-time Ballon d'Or recipient scored just 11 goals across all competitions last time around.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Kylian Mbappe, however, do find their names on the shortlist. It is a credit to Ronaldo's fitness that he is able to make the cut despite turning 38 later this season.

Kylian Mbappe was PSG's highest goalscorer and assist-provider last season. The Frenchman contributed a staggering 39 goals and 26 assists in 46 appearances across all competitions last time around.

Cristiano Ronaldo, meanwhile, was Manchester United's leading goalscorer during the 2021-22 season. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner scored 24 goals in 38 outings in all competitions for the Red Devils.

