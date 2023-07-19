PSG enter race to sign 23-year-old Liverpool target: Reports

According to Dom Smith of the Evening Standard, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) have entered the race to sign 23-year-old Liverpool target Cheick Doucoure.

The Mali international currently plays for Crystal Palace as a defensive midfielder. Doucoure joined Palace in the summer of 2022 and has since made 35 appearances for the club, providing three assists.

Liverpool are interested in the defensive midfielder. The Reds have been working on improving their midfield this summer. The likes of Naby Keita and James Milner have left the club and long-term servant Jordan Henderson will also join Saudi Pro League club Al-Ettifaq (via Fabrizio Romano).

The Reds have already signed Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai. Adding Doucoure to the ranks will further give Jurgen Klopp's side some much-needed defensive stability.

PSG, meanwhile, are looking to regroup under Luis Enrique, who has taken charge of the team from Christophe Galtier. Fans will keep an eye on how Doucoure performs during the season.

Liverpool are interested in PSG's Marco Verratti: Reports

According to L'Equipe, Liverpool are interested in signing Marco Verratti from PSG in the summer. The report stated that the Parisians would let the Italian go for a fee of €80 million.

Verratti has been a key player for the Parisians over the course of the last decade. He joined the club back in 2012 and has so far made 416 appearances for the club. Verratti, however, has been linked with a move away in recent times. Saudi Pro League club Al-Hilal are also interested in the player.

The Reds' interest could change the situation regarding Verratti's future. Considering his longevity at the Ligue 1 club and how crucial he is to the team, the Parisians are expected to ask for a hefty transfer fee to let Verratti go out of the team.