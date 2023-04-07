PSG have entered the race to sign Real Madrid and Liverpool target Jude Bellingham - Reports

According to Cadena SER, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) have entered the race to sign Real Madrid and Liverpool target Jude Bellingham.

Bellingham looks poised to leave Borussia Dortmund in the summer, and top European clubs are interested in completing a deal for him.

It would cost north of €150 million for any potential suitor to sign Bellingham. Real Madrid and Liverpool have been long-term admirers of the player.

Reports are percolating that the Englishman will make a decision about his future in the coming weeks. PSG are also willing to enter the race.

Bellingham, one of the hottest prospects across Europe, has scored 10 goals and provided seven assists in 36 matches for Dortmund this season. The 19-year-old earned plaudits for his performances in the 2022 FIFA World Cup for England.

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti spoke about Vinicius Junior

FC Barcelona v Real Madrid CF: Semi Final Second Leg - Copa Del Rey

Vinicius Junior was stupendous as Real Madrid defeated Barcelona by a score of 4-0 in the second leg of the Copa del Rey semi-finals. The Brazilian winner scored one, assisted one, and also won a penalty for his team.

Ahead of Los Blancos' La Liga clash against Villareal, Carlo Ancelotti spoke about the Brazilian winger, as he said (via Los Blancos' official website):

"He's more composed in front of goal and in one-on-one situations. He's handled it well. In his case, we've only worked on specific individual drills to improve his finishing."

Ancelotti added:

"There are no limits to what he can achieve. His physique is going to help him a lot. He's got a very strong and powerful body. He's not tired and he always trains very hard. For all footballers who make a difference nowadays, the target is continuity.”

Vinicius has once again been a pivotal player for Los Blancos this season. The 22-year-old has scored 20 goals and provided 15 assists in 43 matches across competitions this term.

