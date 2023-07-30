PSG expecting Champions League rivals to make 'insulting' offer to sign Kylian Mbappe - Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are bracing themselves for a last-minute offer from Real Madrid in their pursuit of Kylian Mbappe. However, the Ligue 1 champions expect this bid to be "extremely low and insulting," merely serving as a symbolic gesture from the La Liga side.

According to RMC Sport (via GFFN), the bid is only meant to suggest that they made an effort to acquire the French star but were thwarted by the Parisians.

Despite efforts from PSG to find another club for their superstar forward, the prospects of a deal have seemed dim. With Barcelona, both clubs are skeptical about a transfer materializing, primarily due to financial constraints on the Blaugrana's end. Mbappe's persistent desire to join Real Madrid has also kept the Catalan giants from mounting a pursuit for his signature.

Interestingly, Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal had a world-record transfer bid accepted by PSG, but Kylian Mbappe outright rejected any talks with them. In a surprising revelation, Mirror Football disclosed that Liverpool are in talks with PSG regarding the possibility of signing Mbappe on a loan deal. However, the likelihood of this deal materializing appears slim.

At the start of the month, PSG's president, Nasser Al-Khelaifi, issued an ultimatum to Kylian Mbappe: either renew his contract or be sold. However, the France national team captain is yet to officially respond to the demand. The clause in Mbappe's contract that would automatically extend his deal for another year will expire on July 31.

Although he had previously communicated to the Parisians that he would not activate this clause, the club is desperate to avoid losing him on a free transfer next summer. The situation is compounded by the club's decision not to include Mbappé in their pre-season tour of Asia.

RMC Sport has also revealed that the club offered him a clause guaranteeing a move next summer, which the 24-year-old declined. Real Madrid's interest persists, but whether they will submit a substantial bid or potentially stick to symbolic gestures is uncertain at this time.

Chelsea have approached PSG for Kylian Mbappe's services

The Daily Record (via Mirror) has reported that Chelsea are currently engaged in negotiations with Paris Saint-Germain for a potential permanent transfer deal for Mbappe. The talks involve a player-plus-cash arrangement, with Blues co-owner and chairman Todd Boehly personally engaging in direct discussions with PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi.

Chelsea's new manager Mauricio Pochettino has previously worked with Kylian Mbappe during his tenure at the Parc des Princes, which may push the superstar towards Stamford Bridge. Pochettino, when questioned about the persistent rumors linking the Blues with Mbappe, opted to remain cautious (via Mirror):

"I need to be conscious, I cannot talk because everything that you talk about is too much noise."

The Parisians face a tough decision as they navigate these negotiations, with the prospect of losing one of their star players weighing heavily on the club's management.