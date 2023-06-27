PSG eye move to sign Brazilian midfielder with €20 million price tag: Reports 

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are reportedly eyeing a move for Sao Paulo starlet Rodriguinho. They currently face competition from PSV and LA Galaxy for the Brazilian midfielder.

As per a report in UOL Esporte, PSG scouts were present in the stands to watch the midfielder in action this month. They were in attendance at the match between Sao Paulo and Athletico Paranaense on June 21 and were left impressed with the 19-year-old.

Luis Campos, the sporting advisor at PSG, is reportedly pushing for the move. However, PSV and LA Galaxy have been scouting for him for some time and the two clubs believe they can lure the midfielder.

Sau Paulo are open to the sale and have slapped a €20 million price tag on the Brazilian. The French side have been in a similar situation before when they signed Lucas Moura from the Brazilian Serie A side in 2012.

The Ligue1 giants blew Manchester United out of the race back then with a reported €45 million offer. Moura played five seasons with the French side before leaving for Tottenham.

PSG will be hoping that the Brazilian can put in a good word for them and get a deal done. Norwich City are also said to be interested in the teenager as they aim to bolster their squad ahead of the Championship season.

PSG yet to announce a decision on their manager

PSG have reportedly decided to sack Christophe Galtier but are yet to announce their decision on a new manager. L'Equipe has claimed that the manager will be getting a €6 million compensation to leave the club this summer.

The move was in the making for some time, and Galtier was aware of it. On being quizzed about his future at the club at a post-match press conference last month, he said that he had done enough to deserve another season:

"I deserve a second season at Paris Saint-Germain! I repeat it once again because no one wants to hear it, but it was a very special season. We had to stay the course even when we thought everyone had their heads under water. I pay tribute to my players who have not given up. I am very happy and I don't want us to trivialize (this title)!"

Luis Enrique is close to becoming the new manager as per L'Equipe. The Ligue1 side also interviewed Julian Nagelsmann but the move for the German has fallen through.

