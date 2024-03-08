PSG eye surprise move for Real Madrid star and ready €150 million bid - Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are reportedly looking to sign Real Madrid attacker Vinicius Junior in the upcoming summer transfer window.

Luis Enrique's PSG are said to be shortlisting the players who can join them as Kylian Mbappe's replacement, who is reportedly on his way to Real Madrid, as per reputed football journalist David Ornstein. Subsequently, a report from MARCA claimed that the Frenchman had already agreed on terms to join Real Madrid in the summer transfer window.

According to multiple reports, Luis Enrique's side were interested in signing AC Milan's Rafael Leao in the summer. Now, as per Todofichajes, they are interested in making a €150 million move for Brazilian winger Vinicius Junior.

Vinicius joined Real Madrid from Flamengo in July 2018 and since then has made 251 appearances for them, bagging 74 goals and 71 assists. The 23-year-old has won two La Ligas, two FIFA World Club Cups, and a UEFA Champions League with Real Madrid. As per the aforementioned report, the Brazilian winger has a release clause of €1,000 million.

Liverpool joins PSG's pursuit to sign Argentine midfielder: Report

Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool have reportedly joined Paris Saint-Germain in the race to sign Porto midfielder Alan Varela in the upcoming summer transfer window, as per TEAMtalk. Last summer, the Reds went through a midfield revamp as they signed Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai, Wataru Endo, and Ryan Gravenberch.

The Anfield outfit might reportedly release Thiago Alcantara in the upcoming transfer window. As a result, they are now keen to make another signing in Porto's Alan Varela.

The Argentine midfielder joined Porto from Boca Juniors in August 2023. Since then, he has made 30 appearances for the Portuguese side, bagging two goals and two assists.

Following the 22-year-old's eye-catching performance in the Portuguese league, he has garnered interest from PSG and Liverpool. As per the aforementioned report, he has a release clause of £60 million.