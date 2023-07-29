PSG fail with €30 million bid in their attempt to sign forward: Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG)'s opening €30 million bid to sign Bradley Barcola was rejected by Olympique Lyon. The Parisian club is keenly interested in the 20-year-old striker.

Barcola, a product of Lyon's youth academies, has so far made 44 appearances for the club, scoring seven goals and providing 12 assists. In the 2022-23 season, he scored seven goals and provided 10 assists, in 31 matches across competitions.

The Parisians are keen on reinforcing their attack this term. Apart from Lionel Messi, Mauro Icardi has also left the club and Kylian Mbappe could also be on his way out of the French capital.

While Barcola is not expected to be PSG's first-choice striker, the youngster could be one for the future and could give Luis Enrique's side some much-needed depth.

Barcola is not the only attacker that the Parisians are interested in. They are also looking to complete a sensational swoop to sign Ousmane Dembele from Barcelona by activating his €50 million release clause.

PSG suffered a shock defeat against Cerezo Osaka

PSG suffered a shock 3-2 defeat against Cerezo Osaka in their pre-season game and have now gone winless in their last two matches. The Parisians were held to a goalless stalemate against Al-Nassr in their previous game.

Luis Enrique's side are looking to make a comeback this season after a lacklustre campaign under Christophe Galtier last term. Their recent results, though, haven't been encouraging. Enrique reacted to the latest match, telling the media:

"We are responsible for the 5 goals in tonight's game. I am fully convinced that to play good football, we need a structure of play, which gives the most possibilities to keep possession of the ball. But the players also have to make decisions."

Highly touted young prospect Warren Zaire-Emery, meanwhile, said:

"The coach is very involved. He has a very attacking style of play, and he gives us advice every day to succeed. We try to apply his advice and instructions as quickly as possible."

Luis Enrique is an experienced coach and is a treble-winner with Barcelona in 2014-15. He has also coached Spain for a significant amount of time. The Spaniard will hope to get the Parisians back on track before the start of the 2023-24 campaign.