PSG formulating transfer plan to complete move for Portuguese attacker in January: Reports

French champions Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are working on a plan to sign Joao Felix from Atletico Madrid in the winter transfer window, Spanish outlet AS has reported (via CulturePSG).

Portugal international Felix has endured a torrid start to the 2022-23 campaign, starting only five of 10 La Liga games this season. He has thus far pitched in with three assists in the Spanish top flight but is yet to open his goalscoring account. The player is believed to be dissatisfied with his lack of minutes and could leave the club to revive his career.

It has been claimed that the 22-year-old Portuguese forward has no shortage of suitors, with PSG being one of the many clubs interested in signing him. The Parisians have reportedly already made contact with Felix’s entourage and are trying to figure out a way to sign him in January itself.

The transfer is believed to be complicated, however, as Atletico only want to sell him at the end of the season. Los Rojiblancos are reportedly hoping for Felix to perform well at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, knowing that a stellar campaign could considerably jack up his price tag. Apart from Les Parisiens, Bayern Munich and presumably Manchester United are also interested in Felix.

Felix, who joined Atletico from Benfica in July 2019, has thus far played 91 games for the club from the Spanish capital, recording 21 goals and 14 assists in all competitions. His contract with Atletico expires in June 2026.

PSG trio Lionel Messi, Neymar, and Kylian Mbappe among the highest assist providers in last 5 years

The Parisian trio of Lionel Messi, Neymar, and Kylian Mbappe are widely hailed as some of the best forwards in the world. A recent report has shed light on the trio’s impressive ability to create goals, with them emerging as one of the leading assist providers in the world.

According to PopFoot, Messi, Mbappe, and Neymar have respectively provided the third-highest, fourth-highest, and fifth-highest number of assists in the last five years.

The Argentine has claimed 108 assists in 288 games across competitions (for Barcelona, PSG and Argentina). Mbappe has managed 95 assists in 288 matches. Finally, fifth-placed Neymar has delivered 86 assists in 204 matches across competitions for clubs and country.

Only Kevin de Bruyne (121 in 271 games) and Thomas Muller (111 in 278 matches) have claimed more assists than the formidable trio.

