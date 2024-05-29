PSG have given Kylian Mbappe permission to announce his new club before the Euros - Reports

Kylian Mbappe and Real Madrid have reportedly received permission from PSG to announce the transfer before the start of EURO 2024. The Frenchman and the Spanish side are reportedly keen on announcing the deal before the international tournament.

As per Fabrizio Romano, PSG have now given the green light for the announcement. However, the Italian journalist has also stated that the Ligue 1 side did not have any chance of stopping the announcement.

The news comes after Mbappe claimed that the announcement was just days away. He said (via CNN):

"My next club will be official soon, it's matter of days. I can't wait for that, I'm happy. We have to wait just for some days."

However, he admitted that he was thankful to PSG for making him the player he is today. The forward added that he felt special to have been a part of the club:

"If I'm the player who I am now … I have to thank PSG. When I arrived there [at 18], I was just a young guy who wanted to be someone in world football. I did one year in Monaco. Of course, it was great. We won the league and went to the semifinal of the Champions [League], but I did nothing important in the world of football. [PSG was] an amazing opportunity. I'm French, I'm from Paris, so it was something special. Seven years … That's a lot in a career, even more in modern football … It was a special feeling for me to be part of this club."

Kylian Mbappe has scored 256 goals and assisted 108 times in 308 appearances for PSG since joining the club from AS Monaco.

PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi sends message to Kylian Mbappe ahead of Real Madrid move

PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi also spoke to CNN and sent a message to Kylian Mbappe. He wished the striker well and added that Real Madrid were set to sign the best player in the world.

Al-Khelaifi said:

"I wish him all the best. He's done amazing for us for seven years. He was vice captain, he came to us at 18 years old or less and now he is a big man, the best player in the world. You never know, maybe one day he comes back to France, that's football. He only deserves good things."

Real Madrid were keen on signing Kylian Mbappe in 2022, but the striker signed a new deal at the Parc des Princes instead.